Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is hosting a ground-blessing event at 10:30 a.m. Monday for its 56th home, located at 40 Bluegrass Court (West Meadows subdivision).
The Rev. Ben Garate of Calvary Chapel will preside and the public is invited.
The 1,100 square-foot home will belong to Les and Katie Mascaranes upon completion, which is projected for next May.
Habitat officially broke ground on the home a few weeks ahead of schedule, on Nov. 4.
“The application process for this home began several years ago,” Habitat Executive Director Erica Weeks said in a news release. “The Mascaraneses underwent an extensive application process and is now embarking on construction, where both Les and Katie are required to complete 250 sweat equity hours in the home’s construction process before they can move in.”
Habitat is a non-profit Christian-based organization that builds homes for families with 80 percent or lower average median incomes. Homes are built by volunteers and partner families and sold at no profit.
“Habitat exists to create affordable and safe homes for families in need and accomplishes this by partnering with individuals and businesses in each community we serve to fund construction,” Habitat board president John Eloe said.
For more information about Habitat’s work in Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties, or for information about volunteering, visit buildinglives.org or call 970-252-9303.
