Staff report
The Montrose Amateur Radio Club will participate in the nationwide Field Day, sponsored by the American Amateur Relay League, on Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, 2021 on Sunset Mesa.
The event which is open to the public is a display of ham radio’s ability to provide communications completely independent of infrastructure such as powerlines, cell phones or internet. According to Kathy Joslin, President of the club, “This ability to provide communications can be extremely important during emergencies and disasters.
This has been demonstrated in the past when Hams provided essential communications following disastrous storms that made normal communications inoperable. When all else fails, ham radio can get the message through.”
To reach Field Day drive west on West Main Street, turn left on Chipeta Drive and then turn left again onto Sunset Mesa. Climb the hill and look for the antennas on the north end of the Mesa. For hams visiting the site the talk-in frequency is the Cedaredge Repeater of 147.195+, tone: 107.
“We will be ready to operate by noon on Saturday and will continue to operate until noon on Sunday. Saturday afternoon would be a great time to pay us a visit and see ham radio in action. There will even be an opportunity for non-hams to get on the air”, said Joslin.
The Montrose Amateur Radio Club was founded in 1956 and is affiliated with the American Radio Relay League, the national organization for amateur radio. For more information contact Lew French at 970-417-6142 , visit http://www.arrl.org/field-day, or visit the Montrose Amateur Radio on Facebook
