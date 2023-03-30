Addi Frank, 13, was shocked to learn just how much sugar is in a regular pack of Skittles — 45 grams, to be exact. That’s comparable to more than 10 teaspoons of table sugar.
Frank, a seventh grader and volleyball player, said most people should aim to eat closer to the equivalent of six teaspoons per day, something she learned at the first event for one of Montrose’s newest health-focused nonprofits.
Frank and about 25 other children and teens participated in the E.A.T., short for Education on Alternative Treats, event hosted by Charity’s Foundation for Balance on Thursday afternoon. The workshop at the Montrose Recreation District’s field house taught kids about fitness, sugar consumption and how to make healthy snacks.
Chris VanVleet, a master personal trainer, started the foundation last year to honor her sister, Charity, who died about a year and a half ago from complications of alcoholism and eating disorders.
“My sister grew up just not knowing how to take care of herself. And we want to be able to prevent death, addictions, things like that.,” VanVleet said. “And we think that educating people is the best way.”
VanVleet, who owns Phoenix Fitness Company in Montrose, said she’s wanted to start a nonprofit focused on community wellness for around 10 years. Being healthy, she believes, allows individuals to lead happier and more balanced lives. And while some people think eating and staying healthy is expensive, and it can be, VanVleet wants to make educational resources more accessible to the public.
Thursday’s event was funded partially by community partners and was free to the younger participants. They all got to take home fresh fruits and vegetables prepared by volunteers as well as healthy roll-ups, trail mix and chopped cucumbers and peppers they put together themselves.
The two-hour workshop was divided into three stations: education, fitness, and hands-on snack making.
At the fitness station, volunteers ran kids through a circuit of exercises like push-ups and sumo squats, movements VanVleet pointed out could be conducted at home, without equipment. Meanwhile, children at the education table practiced looking at the sugar content of popular snacks, like Skittles, and dropping sugar cubes into plastic cups to represent how much was in each snack. Many were surprised by the results.
“I think they’ve created an interactive way for kids to learn about the healthy balance of exercise, food and sugar,” said Lacy Sanchez, who learned about the event from a poster and brought her 6-year-old daughter, Eva.
VanVleet said the event was intended for kids between the ages of 8 and 14, but younger kids were welcome to join, and she hoped parents would stick around for this group so they can learn the information as well.
“They’re learning the same stuff that the kids are learning, and it’s actually going to promote it within the whole family,” she said. “And then, hopefully, our community.”
But VanVleet said the foundation isn’t only geared toward childhood education, and she hopes to target other groups in the future, like seniors.
She said while those who belong to gyms can often access classes and resources, it’s not always so easy. Some people don’t know where to start; others work long, hard days and may think they don’t have the time or resources to focus on health.
This is where accessible education comes in.
“People shouldn't have to pay to be healthy or to know how to be healthy,” VanVleet said. “It shouldn't just be restricted to those that can afford a gym membership or personal trainer.”
Though she said most of the foundation’s resources have been dedicated to planning the first event so far, she’s now looking to expand offerings, including creating new, free educational programs and putting together a database of wellness resources in the community so residents can easily link up with professionals like nutritionists or massage therapists.
She said the foundation’s website isn’t complete yet, but residents can reach out by emailing info@balancemontrose.org or finding its Facebook page, Charity’s Foundation for Balance.
