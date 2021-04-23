In Colorado, the term “illegal alien” on public contracts for services will be no more.
Governor Jared Polis signed into Colorado law last week measure HB21-1075, which replaces the term “illegal alien” with “workers without authorization” as it relates to public contracts for services.
The bill was introduced in February, passed the House and Senate and was sent to Polis earlier this month, and was sponsored by Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, and Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver.
Local and state organizations lauded the move, recognizing it as an important step in embracing cultural diversity.
“We applaud the passage of HB21-1075,” said Clara O’Connor, Western Slope regional organizer for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, in a provided statement.
“Harmful language like “illegal alien” has been used for decades to demean and criminalize immigrant communities while ignoring the myriad and complex reasons that people make the difficult decision to migrate to the U.S. Language is powerful and terms like this so often feed the dangerous and xenophobic narratives that harm immigrants. The state of Colorado has no business using language like this and we are happy that they have finally put an end to it.”
Hispanic Affairs Project (HAP), a nonprofit organization in Montrose that works to promote the integration of Latino immigrants in western Colorado, participated in a coalition of groups supporting the bill.
HAP Executive Director Ricardo Perez said the change of terms help embrace contributions of immigrants to local communities and the state.
“The intention of this bill is to use appropriate language that respects the human dignity of every person and that helps to correct the pejorative behind the expression “illegal alien”,” Perez said.
“This is not only a semantic correction but a legal correction as well. According to the law, to be in the U.S. without authorization granted for any immigration officer is an administrative violation, not a crime.
“... We are pleased with the strong support from our legislators and the governor to clarify this through a change in language and not necessarily a change to any law with this bill. Since June 2014, Immigrant Heritage Month has been celebrated across the U.S. as an opportunity to explore our heritage and celebrate the shared diversity that forms the unique story of America.”
The statewide change comes as national efforts from the Biden Administration directed U.S. Immigration Agencies — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — to stop using “illegal alien” in reference to migrants. According to detailed memos sent to CBP and ICE, employees with both agencies, instead of “illegal alien,” should use “undocumented citizen” or “undocumented individual.”
The Washington Post first reported the changes.
The change is part of a broader effort under President Biden to reverse many of the anti-immigrant policies under the previous administration.
In January, Biden sent an immigration bill to Congress, proposing to remove “illegal alien” from U.S. immigration laws. The bill, called the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, also seeks to provide an eight-year path to citizenship to individuals who have temporary protected status and others living in the United States without legal immigration status, many of which are recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Perez said HB21-1075 received statewide support from many non-immigrant organizations that are concerned for the “despective language used against immigrants.”
“HAP is a member of Welcoming America, which is a national network of organizations, municipalities and counties promoting a positive conversation about immigrants and immigration based on respect and celebrating the dignity of every human being,” Perez said. “This is a very important source of resources to better work together for a society that reflects in every policy and practices the values.”
HAP is working on many different bills that can benefit the Latino community, Perez said. But a previous Colorado bill, the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act (SB13-251), was “very important,” he said, as it authorized the issuance of a Colorado driver’s license, instruction permit or identification card to individuals who can’t demonstrate a lawful presence in the U.S. or can only demonstrate a temporary lawful presence.
“It took many years of advocacy, but the main reason to gain the support of both political parties was the support of businesses and industries in Colorado contracting foreign workers and concern for the liability on having undocumented workers operating machinery and trucks,” Perez said. “It was for economic reasons. But had also the support of the law enforcement, because this helped the improve the system to identify who is behind the wheel.”
In the 2021 legislative session, there are several pro-immigrant bills, as lawmakers become more understanding about immigrants and immigration, Perez said. Some of those bills include allowing undocumented immigrants to earn professional licenses, which passed the Senate last week; another that would prevent state agencies from sharing personal information of immigrants to ICE and the state DMV; and a separate bill that would make it illegal to use someone’s immigration status for extortion.
HAP is also making efforts to improve housing for local Latino families. In 2019, a local Hispanic housing committee was formed before the pandemic to discuss and find ways to improve the local and regional housing crisis.
