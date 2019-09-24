The Hispanic Affairs Project is building on its 2015 federal accreditation to assist legal immigrants on the Western Slope, by joining the national New Americans Campaign.
The campaign helps eligible permanent residents with navigating the citizenship process.
“In the Western Slope, including Montrose … there are mover 1,070 legal, permanent residents able to apply for citizenship,” said HAP Executive Director Ricardo Perez. “Our goal is very humble — 75 applicants to support — but we are talking about hundreds of people who are able to apply.”
As part of the New Americans Campaign, HAP will provide assistance to legal residents who need help navigating the naturalization process. The nonprofit will have clinics in Montrose and Grand Junction, as well as make other assistance available.
The next Montrose clinic is from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24, at HAP’s office, 1010 S. Cascade Ave.
The New Americans Campaign, or NAC, is a national network of organizations that transforms the way aspiring citizens navigate the path to becoming new Americans, according to provided information in HAP’s news release announcing the program. It connects lawful permanent residents to trusted legal assistance and critical information that simplifies the naturalization process.
Barriers standing in the way of legal, eligible residents include living in a largely rural location, like Montrose County; lack of confidence in English abilities they will be asked to demonstrate during their citizenship tests; age; work schedules, or feeling overwhelmed by complicated paperwork.
“We encourage those individuals to get more support,” said Perez, who later explained people who are eligible are not applying because of fears.
“We have a very large immigrant community working the the agricultural sector and they came when they were maybe 30, 35 and started working directly in the field. They don’t have experience in speaking English. … We are trying to support those individuals,” he said.
Cost is another barrier, HAP program coordinator Marketa Zubkova said. The citizenship test process is $725 — but some people are eligible for reduced fees or waivers and don’t know that.
Zubkova reminds permanent residents that people Spanish-speakers know as “notarios” (notaries) may not be qualified to provide immigration assistance, so people need to be aware of the potential for fraud.
“Many notaries public or businesses with services in Spanish have been filling out documents but have neither DOJ authorization nor knowledge of immigration laws. We have seen families who have used these services and have completely lost the opportunity to adjust their migratory status,” Zubkova said, in the announcement.
“This program should at least help to provide information and open the door for them to apply for citizenship and get all the benefits they need,” she later told the Montrose Daily Press.
Of the NAC program: “We are doing a very good job,” Perez said.
“We are having 15 to 20 participants every month and we are organizing a clinic. Hopefully, we can have more than 75 applicants at the end of July 2020. We need to see more civic engagement and participation of legal immigrants in the election of 2020. This is a time for the immigrant community to become more active, participating in our society.”
The assistance is available to legal, citizenship-eligible immigrants of all races and ethnicities. “This is not only for Latinos or Hispanics. It’s for every legal immigrant with questions about naturalization,” Perez said.
HAP can also help U.S. citizens who are seeking assistance for their naturalization-eligible spouses.
“Sometimes, people need a little push, a little bit more information about the requirements, their eligibility to become citizens,” Zubkova said. “That is what we are trying to do with this campaign. .. We just really want them to become citizens.”
The New Americans Campaign is part of a national network that ordinarily targets organizations in larger cities; however, the network recently began broadening its reach to smaller organizations and invited HAP to join.
“We are very happy to participate in this new campaign,” Perez said.
“It’s a great initiative and campaign,” added Zubkova. “We are just hoping many people will take advantage of this campaign and go through the process.”
HAP collaborates with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the federal court in Colorado each month in support of naturalization ceremonies, the most recent of which was held Sept. 18 at the Colorado National Monument in Fruita, and saw 33 sworn in as new citizens.
Those interested in learning more about the naturalization process can contact HAP at 970-249-4115 or email info@hapgj.org for more information. A calendar of legal clinics and citizenship activities can be found at hapgj.org/event-list.
For more information about the NAC, visit www.newamericanscampaign.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.