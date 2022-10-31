Ricardo Perez was deep in a Guatemalan jungle in Mayan territory when he came across a lone cross surrounded with bread, coffee, papers and other tokens.
Perez quickly realized he had stumbled across an altar placed by the deceased’s family and friends, reconnecting with their loved one through tokens once cherished in life. Perez is president of the Hispanic Affairs Project (HAP) in Montrose.
The Mexican burial site reflects an ancient Mexican tradition known as Día de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead.” The holiday is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, and is often mistaken as the Mexican “Halloween,” but the celebration is a sacred ritual for many cultures spanning Latin America.
The holiday celebrates the symbiotic relationship between life and death, rooted in the belief that spirits of the dead return home to spend time with living loved ones for two days.
After arriving in the U.S., Perez realized that American funerals often focus on celebrating the lives of those who passed away. The observation provided an interesting contrast to his own upbringing in El Salvador.
“For Latin America, the focus is more on the death, not on the life of the person because it’s this deep feeling that the person is only transitioning to a new life, in a different world,” Perez said.
He described Día de los Muertos as an annual celebration that connects the living with those “no longer with us.”
“(It’s) the feeling that we are connecting because in the future, we will be together,”
Each year, families welcome these spirits through different traditions spanning multiple Latin American cultures, predominantly through an altar consisting mostly of photos of deceased loved ones, marigolds, candles, food or drinks, or other items associated with the loved one.
The tradition pre-dates even pre-Hispanic death rites. Origins stretch back more than 3,000 years ago to Indigenous peoples such as the Mayans, Aztecs and Olmecs.
Perez noted that the timeless traditions live on today, with each generation adding or modernizing while honoring what still works. The holy day is often recognized in churches across Mexico, while others gather in the country’s colorful cemeteries to honor the lives of those past.
“I really like how many countries, including Mexico, like to honor those who have passed on and we still hold dear in our hearts. I think it’s a really nice thing to do–to celebrate those people and they do it well there,” said Montrose local and former teacher Nancy Kelso.
Kelso’s interest in customs around the globe sparked early on — she spent part of her childhood growing up in Mexico. She reflected on two trips to Oaxaca, Mexico as an adult: once with some friends and another time with her sister. Both times she participated in the state’s annual celebrations. Kelso called the tradition a “really big deal” in Oaxaca, a hot spot for many Day of the Dead celebrations.
Kelso described the ofrendas (altars) that communities and families set up in preparation for the two-day celebration. By the end of Nov. 2, the ofrendas were filled with photos and mementos of passed loved ones.
She watched as several businesses began setting up their ofrendas and tables along the streets or outside restaurants.
“You could see that they put a lot of time into it. They wanted to really make it special and that was really cool to get to watch that,” Kelso said.
Kelso hopes to dispel the idea that the Mexican holiday is a “drunken or wild party.”
“I think it’s a really sweet honoring,” she added.
Each year, Kelso will set out her own table where her family puts up photos of family members who passed. She taught her own children about the traditions, as well as her students when she taught in Montrose.
“I always like to have some kind of celebration in that vein to honor those people and it’s nice to share that culture with kids who are born into that culture.”
HAP, along with the Mexican-American Development Association and the Montrose Library, will be hosting its annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the MADA building from 3 — 8:30 p.m. All are invited and encouraged to bring along photos or memorabilia of a passed loved one to place on the community altar.
For a full schedule of events or more information, visit https://bit.ly/dayofdeadmontrose
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.