HAP Photovoice Project exhibits citizen concerns

The Hispanic Affairs Project (HAP) of Montrose recently launched a Photovoice project for the Tortilla Flats neighborhood. After approximately five months in the making, a gallery of photographs was gathered that showcased aspects of the neighborhood that residents wanted to bring forth. Some photos were intended to raise awareness of cultural sites, while others were meant to kickstart changes in the neighborhood.
“Through the process of taking photos, residents identified important themes around safety, walkability, beauty of the neighborhood, heritage, La Raza Park, community connections and breaking down the barriers of the railroad tracks,” stated the official HAP website, where the gallery of photos can be viewed.
The issues raised from the Photovoice project were presented to Montrose City Council at the work session on Feb. 3. Some of the concerns from the community were the lack of sidewalks in the neighborhood, accessibility of bus stops, safety at crosswalks and traffic lights, lighting, railroad crossing safety, repairs to La Raza park and the preservation of the morada historical site.
Karen Sherman Perez, HAP Civic Engagement and Development Coordinator, introduced members of the project and explained that HAP has been collaborating with the city since June 2018 to engage the community, with the Photovoice project starting last year.
“It’s been a really good first step, but we know that it takes ongoing cultivation,” Perez said. “This has been about a five-month labor of love so far, and we’re just now getting to the action part of things.”
Residents of Tortilla Flats spoke up about their experiences in the neighborhood and how they hoped to make positive changes to. Following the residents’ presentation, Mayor Dave Bowman said that while most of the 2020 budget has already been allocated, he hopes to take action next year.
“I’d like to see the city develop a plan in the next four or five months, come to Council and say, ‘here are some things we could do, here’s what the cost would be,’ so that maybe in 2021 we can take a serious look at this,” Bowman said. “I think it will be a good idea to look at this because we could improve the community, and we need to improve the entire community.”
Monique Olson, one of the photographers for the Photovoice project, concluded the presentation by saying she hopes that the Photovoice project is the start of a conversation.
“We’re here because we love our neighborhood and want it to be a safe place for not only us, but for people who are passing through,” Olson said. “We want to be partners with the City of Montrose to help make improvements... we feel together, we can work with the Council, city staff and others to bring solutions for many of these issues.”
Photographers for the HAP Photovoice project were David Carroll, Carol Chavez, Bobbi Fresquez, Brenda Hubbard, Sally-Marie Martinez, Darlene Mora, Monique Olson, Austine Purdue, Joe Romero and Chris Trujillo.
Mckenzie Moore is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.