Harden homes and property against wildfire

With wildfires beginning to flare like the 313-acre blaze near Simms Mesa in May, it is vital that state residents have an idea of what this year’s season may shape up to be, and are prepared if a burn comes their way.
Jamie Gomez, executive director of the West Region Wildfire Council, gave some insight on the factors that go into this season, as well as some key preparation and mitigation tips.
Gomez most stressed that residents register their cell phones and email addresses to the region’s emergency notification system. Registration can be found on westslopeinfo.org or through the respective county websites.
“All counties are utilizing ‘code red’ as the emergency notification system,” said Gomez. “If you get the notification to evacuate, follow the directions and do it.”
Residents in remote areas should take additional preparation steps. Because certain highways and county roads are prone to being blocked by wildfires, it is vital to practice taking alternative routes ahead of time, Gomez said.
Gomez also took notice of the fact that several residents have livestock and other particular considerations they need to have plans for.
“Have a method of getting these animals out quickly and efficiently. Take the time to make some sort of go bag with all the basic necessities if you have to evacuate in a small portion of time,” he said.
On the mitigation side of wildfire preparation, Gomez suggested that residents have their homes and properties inspected by specialists.
An individual can fill out a site request form on WRWC’s website cowildfire.org under the mitigation tab. Upon confirmation of a request, wildlife mitigation specialists will come to a property and provide specific recommendations to be done for successful mitigation. These inspections are supported by grant funding and are free of charge to residents in the region.
“When you list off a bunch of general things folks can be doing it doesn’t lead to much action,” said Gomez. “But when you meet with someone and show them on site what can be done, that’s where we see action.”
Another vital part of the mitigation process is protecting homes from embers, which are the leading cause of home ignitions during wildfires. Gomez noted a few different ways to create an enhanced defense space around homes: cutting back trees and brush, creating a longer driveway, and even a larger scale of clearcut within an entire community.
Aside from tips for successful preparation and mitigation, it’s also important that people know the type of severity this fire season may bring with it.
Exactly how much damage will be done is hard to tell. What is known, however, is that fire activity is at its highest potential in the hottest and driest areas of the region.
Areas at high risk throughout the Western region include Western Montrose County, San Miguel County, and the North Fork Valley of the Gunnison. Gomez stated that with the significant drought conditions this year, however, the potential for a wildfire is just about anywhere.
The “saving grace” as Gomez refers to it, that comes into play during these high-risk months is the annual monsoon season which brings plots of rain showers to the region. The showers normally hit during the early weeks of July, and help bring moisture to the surrounding vegetation.
Although these showers go a long way in bringing moisture to the grounds, Gomez said that they’re patchy in occurrence and that certain areas of the region will remain untouched from the rain. These areas will remain dry, and can even become more susceptible to wildfires.
After discussing the factors that may come into play this wildfire season, Gomez further stressed the importance of preparation and mitigation.
“Take the weeks, months, the unknown time before wildfires to prepare and mitigate. When there’s an hour ahead of a wildfire coming it’s too late, it’s always a good time to prepare,” he said.