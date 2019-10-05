If God owned a wristwatch, it would surely be a Rolex. Rolexes are “built to last.” Their motto is “longevity, reliability, continuity.” They are “perpetual.”
In short, they imitate the attributes of God. However, my heavenly Father often seems to have left His Rolex on the nightstand.
To the Eternal Being, time is a different concept than it is to me, a temporal being. But, from my limited perspective, God frequently appears to be late. The resolution of my prayers is rarely instantaneous. It can take days or years, even decades. Does God not know I want solutions now?
I take small comfort when the Apostle Peter tells us: “With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day. The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. He is patient.” (2 Peter 3:8-9).
I have to address problems and needs in real time. A thousand year delay is not an option to someone in a body that has an expiration date of about one-twelfth as long.
As frustrating as it can be, the phenomenon of delayed answers to prayer is not unique to me. Every believer experiences it regularly.
Abraham, the father of faith, was promised an heir at age 75 and waited till age 100 for that son to be born. The promise looked impossible when Sarah turned 90, childless.
Joseph spent 12-plus years rotting in prison before God’s promises about his success began to be fulfilled. Moses was a shepherd for 40 years before he led Israel out of Egypt. He wandered in the Sinai for 40 more years before the nation could enter the Promised Land. David waited 15 years between being anointed as future king and being crowned.
In John 11, Jesus got word that his friend Lazarus was very ill. He delayed two days before going to him. It was essential that Lazarus be dead with his body rotting before Jesus arrived in order that the glory of God might be fully revealed in Lazarus’ resurrection.
Obviously, God’s Rolex does not work quite like ours.
Why is God so relaxed about the passage of time? James tells us that “the testing of your faith develops perseverance. Allow perseverance to finish its work, so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” (James 1:3-4)
Delays test our faith. A test is given not to fail the student but to demonstrate his mastery of the curriculum. Delays give us the opportunity to show that we have learned to trust God’s promises even when answers are deferred.
With the passage of time we ask: ” Did God really promise me this or was it merely my overactive imagination?” A hallmark of maturity is foregoing current pleasure for future benefit. Delays cultivate that ability.
Friedrich Nietzsche, the 19th century German philosopher, said, “The essential thing in ‘heaven and earth’ is that there should be a long obedience in the same direction; there results, and has always resulted in the long run, something which has made life worth living.” Though I believe Nietzsche was often wrong, he spoke truth in this instance. It is this long obedience in the same direction that makes life worth living. Microwaves produce mediocre meals. Michelin calls its 3-star feasts ”exceptional cuisine worth a special journey.” They take time to prepare. Continual, instant answers to prayer would produce inferior believers.
It is one thing to request instant service in praying for our desires. It is another thing to desire instant responses to our 911 calls to heaven. To this the Apostle Paul responds, “our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all.” (2 Corinthians 4:17)
Our problems appear momentous and heavy not momentary and light. Yet, from the perspective of eternity (God’s viewpoint), the benefit in equipping us for a limitless future in company with our Creator/Sustainer is infinitely more valuable. This perspective gives us the endurance to deal with life’s delays.
God has not misplaced His Rolex. He is cognizant of the passage of time and wants every moment to count in preparing us for that which is so much better and so much more lasting. Delays are not accidental or destructive. They are purposeful and constructive. Reminding ourselves of this crucial reality is the formula for navigating the storms of life. Paul again urges us to “not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.” (Galatians 6:9)
If we do not lose spiritual consciousness (faint), we will reap the harvest of our acts of obedience in the fullness of time. Can we wait for the all-knowing Timekeeper to determine when the fruit is ready for harvest?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
