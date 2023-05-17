The seed for a farm area at Oak Grove Elementary School was planted about five years ago when a push for problem-based learning set a group of fourth- graders to brainstorming. With roots now taking hold, the Oak Grove Farm celebrated its journey and its supporters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, May 15.
Following the pandemic, Oak Grove principal Dana Edwards, along with teachers Carin Beshoar and Julie Vigil nurtured this idea to life.
Right now Beshoar deals with the grants and infrastructure, while Vigil takes care of the farm’s agricultural needs. While Vigil has taught at Oak Grove for 18 years, she has spent the last half decade building her own skills in ranching and farming.
“For now, the work is split between us and a few others who help out. We hope to get more classrooms involved as the farm area grows and becomes more diverse,” said Vigil.
One of their early concerns has already been solved with the support of the Montrose community.
“My initial thought with this project was that finding funding would be our greatest obstacle. Thankfully, that has proven to be untrue!” said Vigil. “It seems as this project has grown, more people have reached out to us in support with their time, knowledge, ideas and [we] have even received an anonymous donation.”
Vigil explained more grants were also available to support such initiatives after the pandemic.
Many local businesses helped give resources to make the farm happen. Mike Kusar with Montrose Forest Products donated wood and benches and Montrose Hardware, Oak Grove PTC and the Academic Booster Club also helped with funding.
Alpine Bank provided the farm’s chicken coop. Oak Grove’s PAC and other community members have also volunteered time to develop the space.
“We today have a few more additions,” said Beshoar to the crowd of students, faculty, and community members at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We’ve got the pigs that are here. We’ve got a rabbit that’s here. We’ve got our chickens that have been here for a while. We planted some plants in our raised garden beds and we are still working on other things.
“But we kind of wanted just to acknowledge that we have had a lot of wonderful support, both (financially) and from volunteers," he continued. "We are here just to say thank you to those people.”
The students themselves played a big role in making the space ready for chickens and gardens alike.
“The space has the potential to accommodate just about any STEM or agricultural related project that one would imagine,” remarked Vigil.
Fourth-grader Jackson Samples said he enjoyed helping build garden beds as part of the school’s STEM classes, as well as other activities at the farm.
“We’ve put some benches and we’ve cleaned up the farm,” said Jackson. “We’ve raked leaves and chopped off some branches that were kind of taking up space. We also have let our chicks move into our chicken coop.”
“We’ve gardened the garden beds, we’ve put the soil and stuff in the garden beds. We’ve hatched chicks,” added student Piper Baines.
Vigil’s class spent almost a month hatching nearly ten chicks that now call the Oak Grove Farm home along with five full grown chickens. In one corner of the farm is an outdoor classroom, which will soon feature work tables and, sits a whiteboard so teachers can give their lessons outside.
“We’re gonna be learning about how to do stuff, like how to take care of animals, like feeding and not stressing them out too much,” said an enthusiastic Jackson.
“We’ve seen a lot of animals that I didn’t think that I would see personally in school, like we saw a snake and a 2-inch long spider,” the continued, describing the spider as “actually pretty cool.”
Fourth grader Emily Panek’s favorite part is the two pigs taking up temporary residence at the farm.
Aside from the chickens, explained Vigil, the other animals will be switched out. In fact, the two pigs are her own, and some people are ready to share their livestock with the students as well.
The farm currently has a bunny visitor, and future plans for the farm include building corals for larger animals. Vigil hopes horses and sheep will be able to come for a stay at the farm.
“I think goats would be fun,” said Vigil, stating there will be more than just guest animals. “The idea is to have maybe like John Deere come in and bring a piece of equipment or have the co-op come in and so I’d really like to partner with the community and get them involved and see what comes of that.”
Vigil also shares that this farm is important because it provides an avenue for its students and the community to connect.
In the summer, all livestock will go back to where they came from. While school is out families can sign up for week-long slots to water the garden and take care of the chickens (including collecting their eggs and taking them home.)
At the start of next school year, Vigil hopes they will have a harvest that students can take part in.
Other plans for the farm include building a greenhouse, more outdoor seating, and a nature walk area.
“It’s important that it’s ever changing,” said Vigil. “We’ll find out just like I have at home if something doesn’t work out then we can shift our direction or bring in something new or take out something that wasn’t working. I think that’s the beauty of it… It’s got a lot of potential for sure.”
This experience is one that will be imprinted on Oak Grove’s students. While they may forget a math lesson, said Vigil, they will never forget hatching chicks or seeing pigs at school.
The students are also learning about responsibility. Baines shared one important rule that the students have: “The person at the end of the line has to close the gate” to keep their animals inside and safe.