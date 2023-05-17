The seed for a farm area at Oak Grove Elementary School was planted about five years ago when a push for problem-based learning set a group of fourth- graders to brainstorming. With roots now taking hold, the Oak Grove Farm celebrated its journey and its supporters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, May 15.

Following the pandemic, Oak Grove principal Dana Edwards, along with teachers Carin Beshoar and Julie Vigil nurtured this idea to life.



