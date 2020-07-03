Have a jury summons? Don’t ignore it.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic put jury trials on hold in the state, the 7th Judicial District was among those to successfully seek a waiver, allowing a limited number of trials to take place, effective July 6.
Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Coats in May ordered a delay on jury trials until July 6; this delay was then extended to Aug. 3.
His orders have also included a change to the rules of criminal procedures to provide an exception to speedy trial rules when public health concerns make summoning a jury impossible.
Convening a jury is a process that entails bringing dozens — and sometimes, hundreds — of people together in a confined space, making it difficult to maintain the social distance of 6 feet, as recommended to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. As well, trials are public proceedings and spectators would add to the numbers of people who would potentially appear in a courtroom.
The space situation is especially keen in the 7th Judicial District, which has a limited number of courtrooms in Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel and Gunnison counties. Many Hinsdale County cases are handled in Gunnison, with court only occurring in Lake City on limited days.
Backlog, already an issue before the pandemic hit, is now “staggering,” Chief District Judge J. Steven Patrick said.
“We have to start sometime. We have a staggering backlog. We’re starting with county court only, just because it takes half as many jurors (for trials),” he said.
“We’re doing a very limited number. We can’t do two trials in the same location at the same time. We can’t have that many jurors appearing at the same time.”
County court-level trials entail misdemeanor or traffic offenses. Felony-level trials take place in district court, where trials are still on hold.
When Coats first suspended jury trials in the state, 164 jury trials (in both county and district court) were scheduled to take place in the 7th Judicial District between June and September.
Patrick said that since the first order came down, 42 trials have been continued, leading to a big queue. Some trials have been reset several times; other trial dates were left waiting to be set.
“It’s going to take a considerable amount of time to catch up,” Patrick said.
“We’re starting slowly. We’re trying to start cautiously. We’re trying to balance making sure jurors feel safe,” he added.
As part of the steps to resume county court trials, court officials met with public health officials in all of the counties to develop plans for safe trials in each location. The plan was submitted to Coats as part of the waiver request.
People who receive jury summons who are in a high-risk group for COVID-19 should contact the jury commissioner immediately to reschedule their service. So should those who have been diagnosed with the viral illness, or who have been in direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed within 14 days of the scheduled jury service.
Attorneys, court staffers, defendants, jurors, media, members of the public, victims and witnesses, will be required to wear face coverings. Judges won’t have to, provided they are at least 6 feet from everyone in the courtroom.
Attorneys must remain at their tables to question the jury panel. Before each person uses a microphone, a new cover will be placed on it.
Social distancing measures will also be implemented throughout the courthouse and courtroom.
“We’re trying to make sure that people who appear for jury duty are as safe as we can,” Patrick said.
For now, the district is only going forward with county court trials, because juries of six weigh the evidence in those. District court trials take 12 jurors and two alternates; Patrick said it is impossible to keep 6 feet between that many people with the courtrooms’ current configurations.
“Starting smaller to us makes sense,” he said.
“Some of the waivers have been in district courts for big trials, but we don’t realistically have anywhere near the room to seat 12 people.”
Nor is their sufficient space to summon a jury pool large enough to select 12 unbiased jurors.
“It’s hard to accommodate all those issues for a larger group,” Patrick said.
Space is an issue even for county court trials with fewer jurors — Patrick said the district does not have a jury box big enough to seat six people 6 feet apart.
“We’re going to have to figure out seating in front, or in part of the gallery, or rearrange furniture. There are a lot of complications,” he said.
Prospective jurors have already been summonsed for cases in Delta and Montrose, for proceedings Monday and Tuesday. Attempts are being made to stagger the number of people in the building at one time, as well as to conduct preliminary screenings.
Limits remain in place as to the number of people who can be present in a courtroom. Members of the public who want to view a trial may have to do so through remote technology.
“We’re trying a number of different things. We’re looking at every option we can to make this work and keep people safe,” said Patrick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.