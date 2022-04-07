Kids playing on the playground at Haven House

Children play on the brand-new playground at Haven House in Olathe after the ribbon cutting on April 7, 2022. The playground also includes multiple teeter-totters, swings and monkey bars. 

 (Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)

Staff Report

At the Haven House transitional housing facility in Olathe, children will now have access to a playground on site.

The new playground equipment, which includes a slide, merry-go-round, teeter-totters, swings and monkey bars, has been in the works for nearly a year.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 7, executive director Rose Verhuel thanked the organizations and individuals who made the playground happen: members of the center’s board, Rotary International, Redeemer Lutheran Church, the Altar and Rosary Society and the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation.

Outdoor recreation equipment for the center’s youngest residents was minimal before the playground was installed. Verhuel said that the new playground will give the kids a break from screen time and offer them a safe place to play outside.

“This has changed everything,” Verheul said.

The new playground, which is commercial-grade, was not cheap — the project cost nearly $50,000 — but is expected to last for at least a decade.

“It’s a dream for us to have this happen,” said Nichole Guest, the director of resource development.



