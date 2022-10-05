Haven House early childhood center scores top rating

The wait was nerve-racking, but worthwhile: Haven House’s Kids Haven Early Childhood Learning Center secured a Level 5 rating from Colorado Shines, the Colorado Department of Early Childhood Division program that rates and monitors licensed early childhood programs in the state.
“It’s wonderful,” Haven House early childhood program director Charlotte Ruiz said. “It really lets parents know we are providing good-quality childcare. It also helps the teachers. “
Haven House Transitional Living Center in Olathe provides about two years of dorm-style housing for families experiencing homelessness, along with a host of support programs aimed at getting them to break the cycles that led them to homelessness. The programs include those that are specific to each family, but also several ones to support children, including licensed early childhood care and education that is considered critical for positioning young children for long-term success in life.
Kids Haven, which is listed in Colorado Shines records as Haven House of Montrose Inc., received its Level 5 rating last month.
A rating means the program is licensed, in good standing, meets health and safety standards and is monitored regularly; 5 is the highest rating available and means Haven House demonstrated quality programs and practices in all areas Colorado Shine reviews.
Ratings are based on how well childcare and preschool programs for kids up to age 5 do in terms of: health and safety, trained and effective staff, supportive learning environments that teach new skills, helping parents become partners in children’s learning, and good leadership/business practices.
Haven House co-founder Larry Fredericksen thanked Ruiz — who moved back here from Washington State, where she ran a larger early childhood education program — and other early childhood education staff members. He said the Level 5 rating fits nicely with Haven House’s expansion plans, which will let it have up to 50 slots in the early education program, as well as to become licensed for infants.
The planned 9,200 square-foot building will also have eight lower-rent apartments on the upper floor; groundbreaking is anticipated next year.
“With her larger childcare experience, she now has the training to bring it up to the level we wanted it to be and to prepare us for the much bigger program we have planned that will be part of our building addition. She worked really hard to bring our rating up. At Level 5, we’re among the top 1% in the state. We’re quite proud of what we were able to accomplish,” Fredericksen said.
Poor parenting skills and homelessness can contribute a cycle that is hard to break, he said: When parents are struggling just to survive, they may not have the time to properly help their children, the resources, or the basic life skills.
Haven House’s early childhood education programs help address that. Staff teach young children what they need to navigate school and, more broadly, life, by giving them the foundation that puts them on par with peers who did not experience homelessness. Haven House’s other programs teach the adults parenting and coping skills.
“We set them up to be successful for the rest of their lives and this Level 5 shows teachers the work does pay off,” Ruiz said.
The high rating is also a boost for Haven House’s apprenticeship program, which trains interested adults at the living center to become early childhood educators. The program is grant-funded for now and Haven House is eyeing ways to get sustainable funding. The grant covers the cost of training.
“They’re getting training in a first-class program. we give them a stipend at an entry-level wage so they can provide for their families while going through this program and come out with credentials they need to get on a career path that can lead to further success down the road,” Fredericksen said.
“It makes so much sense all around, for the government and community, to fill these slots,” he added, saying the program will help also address the shortage of childcare in the county. Also, the adults Haven House trains will widen the staffing pool for when the expansion is complete.
“There are lots of benefits to that. The high rating will help us keep the (new) center full, like it is now,” Fredericksen said.
“The kids are doing absolutely wonderful,” Ruiz said. Already, Kids Haven has been getting new enrollees due to the Level 5 rating. One child started just on Tuesday; the child’s mother had been seeking a program that could truly help the youngster’s specific needs, according to Ruiz.
An additional bonus: The Kids Haven apprenticeship program also helps Haven House clients become better parents themselves, as they learn even more about how to meet their own children’s needs.
More elbow room means more opportunities. Once built, the addition at Haven House should have room for six classrooms, as well as space for tutoring and other programs for older kids, the latter of which is now taking place in Haven House’s multipurpose room.
“For a child to have a successful future in school and out of school, the skills they’re learning now are helping them through their whole life,” Ruiz said.
Those are even basics, like learning to ask permission, use words to convey needs and wants, and interacting with others. Those skills, if not learned young, are harder to acquire with age.
“The key to a child’s success is in the early learning years,” Ruiz said.
The expansion at Haven House is currently priced at about $3.2 million and the charity has commitments sufficient to cover about 45%, Fredericksen said.
In June, Haven house received a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant, adding to a $750,000 loan from the Colorado Housing Finance Authority (an amount Haven House hopes to reduce with more grant funding). Fredericksen said additional grant applications are pending and the goal is that these would cover most of the remaining costs, ideally by year’s end.
The 9,200 square-foot space won’t just benefit young children. It will also help Haven House clients who, although they have successfully completed Haven House’s 18-month transitional living program, cannot yet afford market-rate housing. In all, eight small apartment units will be built, providing stop-gap housing as program graduates get their income levels to where they can afford housing — a tall order, given current prices.
“That’s one of the tragedies of what’s happening in the real estate market. So many people are priced out of the market and that is contributing to homelessness,” Fredericksen said. “The eight units will provide a transition.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.