Haven House early childhood center scores top rating

From left, Kids Haven (Haven House of Montrose Inc.) early childhood education workers Sharon Dawson, Charlotte Ruiz and Laura Kamperman show off a checklist after completing the rating process for Colorado Shines. Colorado Shines rated Haven House's program at Level 5, the highest possible ranking. (Submitted photo/Haven House)

The wait was nerve-racking, but worthwhile: Haven House’s Kids Haven Early Childhood Learning Center secured a Level 5 rating from Colorado Shines, the Colorado Department of Early Childhood Division program that rates and monitors licensed early childhood programs in the state.

“It’s wonderful,” Haven House early childhood program director Charlotte Ruiz said. “It really lets parents know we are providing good-quality childcare. It also helps the teachers. “



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

