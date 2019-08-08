Haven House Transitional Living Center is seeking silent auction items for an upcoming fundraiser, a golf tournament on Sept. 7.
Haven House serves families transitioning out of homelessness.
Items that could be donated include jewelry, gift baskets, sporting goods, novelties, kitchen items, gift cards and home goods.
The items not sold in the silent auction will be placed in Haven House’s annual Christmas shopping spree for the children who live at the center; the kids spend the year earning tokens in exchange for chores, and spend those tokens on items to give to their families as gifts.
To make a donation, call Lil or Larry Fredericksen at 970-626-5677; drop it off at 562 Marmot Drive, Ridgway, or donate at Haven House, 4806 N. River Road, Olathe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.