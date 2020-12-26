Riding comes as naturally to Hayley Reed of Montrose as breathing and is a passion she’s had since she was little. Growing up on a horse when she was 3 years old led to a culmination of hard work when she was selected as a member of Team USA to compete in the American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup in 2020.
Reed applied in January and was chosen by a selection committee as one of ten people to represent Team USA. Applicants must be American Quarter Horse members, demonstrate their leadership skills and writing ability as well as provide a list of points and titles they have won at Quarter Horse competitions. It was the first time Reed had applied and it would be the last year she would be eligible to compete in the youth competition based on eligibility requirements.
“That was really cool to be selected,” she said. “I found out about this in 2018 when they held the event, actually in College Station, Texas.”
After watching equestrian athletes compete, Reed knew that the next time there was an opportunity, she would apply and hopefully get to participate.
During the drive home from riding her horse, Reed received the news she learned she made the team.
“We had to wait like two weeks before telling anyone and that was hard because I was so excited but I could only tell my family,” Reed said.
Once the news broke, Reed appreciated the community support and enjoyed virtually connecting with her teammates. While the community rallied behind Team USA, the competitors were limited to how they could practice and getting together as the COVID-19 pandemic came to the forefront of the media in the country and world.
With the pandemic continuing, Reed said it was a struggle of emotions knowing that she was supposed to purchase plane tickets to go to Kronenberg, Netherlands, but uncertainty of the virus caused everyone to pause.
“Right when we all got so excited and thought this is real, we’re going to get tickets, that’s kind of when everything got shut down,” she said. “It was just really hard because for that first month it didn’t really feel real. Then when we got talking logistics and everything started to feel (more) real and that this is happening, then everything was closed down.”
The American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup occurs every other year against competitors from around the globe. This year’s cup was scheduled to happen this past July in the Netherlands, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.
“Normally you travel there and depending on the year, there are 20 to 25 different teams that participate,” Reed said. “We have six riding events and four different challenges that we participate in.”
All of the events are judged by a panel and compiled for overall team scores.
With no clear solution about how to hold the contest during a pandemic, Team USA got together and brainstormed.
“My team got on a Zoom (online video conferencing platform) call together and put together a whole bunch of rules if we did it virtually. We sent that to our coaches and they sent it to the other countries that participated and everybody loved the idea.”
Foregoing the traditional format where the teams would compete in the Netherlands, each country would have to submit a recording of the competitors competing in their events for the judges to review. Three participants were allowed in each of the six riding events.
Reed participated in the trail and showmanship riding events.
Showmanship was Reed’s first event she filmed after working with Brian Henry and John Zeldenthuis from Loma, Colo. Normally, the country would provide horses for the teams to ride, since competitors are not allowed to ride their own horses. Kurt Gabrielson allowed Reed to ride Get His Dimensions (Oscar) for her showmanship competition. Competitors guide their horses through a showmanship pattern showcasing various skills.
“The showmanship is on foot, so you lead the horse and you do different maneuvers. We had to back through a serpentine, trotting, pivot, set up and another back.”
Each maneuver can only be attempted once in succession while working through the pattern. One of the challenges Reed said is to remain calm.
“Horses can definitely feel when you are not calm and then everything kind of goes up in the air,” she said.
Being able to film the showmanship this year amped up the pressure, Reed said.
“I feel like on video, since you can retake it, there’s so much more pressure to be perfect because you can retake the video as many times as you want,” she said. “I think that’s what stressed me out the most is only having one shot to go in there and lay it all out, I just got in my head to do it perfectly.”
Considering herself a perfectionist coupled with the fact her teammates were not there to support her, made it more challenging to work through the stress of this new competition format.
A couple of weeks later, Reed filmed her trail competition video.
Traveling to Franktown, Colo., Reed met with one of her trainers, Kelly McDowall to train and film her trail event. Maria Salazarl provided Reed a horse for competition. After getting Winkin For Chocolate (Leroy) ready, she headed out on the trail where they maneuvered through a side pass, box, trail poles, and other obstacles for three minutes.
“Probably for me, the hardest parts were the side pass and the box,” Reed said. “Just being on a horse that I didn’t know it’s not a maneuver that is very common in the Quarter Horse world anymore. I haven’t had a lot of patterns with that in it.”
In addition to the equestrian challenges, each country must complete a lip sync battle. Team USA was able to meet in-person at the AQHU show in Oklahoma City, Okla., in November where they filmed their lip sync to “The Hoedown Throwdown“ by Miley Cyrus. There is also a freestyle challenge, the art challenge and a scrapbook competition. The other countries vote on each other’s four challenges and choose the winners.
“You go through and as a team you vote for who you think the best is,” she said.
Videos had to be submitted by Nov. 1. Teams learned their placings over a month later on Dec. 16 and 17 through a podcast on Facebook live.
“Me and both of my parents were watching it,” she said. “Even if it wasn’t an event that I competed in, it was still fun to see that my other teammates had competed in that and been successful.”
Team USA finished first overall in the AQHA Youth World Cup.
“None of us had been keeping that close track of the points and there were also other teams who were consistently in the top three.”
The top five countries were announced and as the results came in of the top three teams, Reed became nervous and started shaking.
Third place goes to Italy.
Second place goes to Canada.
“We knew Canada was probably our closest competition and they announced them second and I immediately jumped out of my chair,” she said. “We (Team USA) were first.”
Team USA’s name will be placed onto a cup as the 2020 champions. The competitors will receive belt buckles. Reed will also receive a medal for finishing third place in the trail.
“Even though it was virtual, I still made so many different connections by just being on the team, not only with my teammates and the other competitors from the other countries but also professionals in the Quarter Horse world.”
Reed will take a break from AQHA competitions as she pursues her college degree, but she said she will always have a passion for horses instilled in her as a little girl.
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
