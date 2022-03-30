Prosecutors have dropped the sexual assault case against Arturo Camacho-Estrada, saying that evidence gathered after his arrest last year cleared him.
Camacho-Estrada spent several months in jail before being released on a personal recognizance bond in November, after questions arose concerning the strength of the accusations against him. The case was dismissed with prejudice Monday, March 28.
“He can rest now. It was something that was very unjust,” Camacho-Estrada’s sister said Tuesday, translating his comments for the Montrose Daily Press.
“It affected so many people. It took away his peace. It took away his ability and life — it also affected his whole family. He’s very traumatized by everything,” she said.
“There was not only a lack of evidence, but it proves he was actually innocent,” defense attorney Brandon Luna said. “The follow-up reports show everything that happened in the case, that she (complaining witness) wasn’t telling the truth.”
In 2021, Camacho-Estrada was accused of forcing a woman into her home at knifepoint and assaulting her. Prosecutors now say the evidence shows otherwise — and Camacho-Estrada said, through his sister, that he is not the sort of person who would behave that way.
“Investigation in most cases, but especially in sex offense and felony crimes does not stop at arrest,” District Attorney Seth Ryan said.
“It is common for the investigations to continue right up to and even during trial. In this case, Mr. Camacho-Estrada was extremely cooperative and provided information raising serious concerns about his guilt.”
Ryan said his office and the Montrose Police Department continued further investigations of Camacho-Estrada’s statements versus the information in the original complaint against him. This entailed reviewing phone records, conducting DNA analysis on items at the scene, reviewing business records and re-interviewing eyewitnesses. Investigators also re-examined and analyzed existing evidence in light of the new evidence.
“The uncovered evidence provided exculpatory evidence supporting his version of events and refuting the original complaint,” Ryan said.
“Namely, the evidence supported that he and the (woman) knew each other and had a relationship prior to the date of the incident and that this was a consensual encounter. Based on this new evidence, we believed there was no longer probable cause to continue to prosecute him.
“We are extremely grateful to the Montrose Police Department for their willingness to leave no stone unturned in their investigation of this matter.”
Ryan on March 28 filed and was granted a motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be re-filed against Camacho-Estrada.
That motion states that evidence obtained since his arrest “created significant inconsistencies” between what eyewitnesses said and what the investigation uncovered. The burden of proof could not be met, the motion says.
“He wants the community to know from the very beginning, so many times he wasn’t heard,” Camacho-Estrada’s sister said, interpreting for him. “So many times, he would tell me the truth but he was not heard. He’s not the only one. He is now free and the truth is out there now,” she said.
“He just wants it to be known that he is not that person and he wouldn’t do such a thing. He is free and is not that person the alleged victim wanted to persuade the people to believe.”
Police said they have not made a determination as to whether the complaining witness could face charges over her report. Camacho-Estrada through his sister said he hopes the evidence that came out will help the DA in filing charges.
“It exonerates Arturo,” Luna said. “It ended up being clear everything she claimed happened was not correct about anything related to an alleged sexual assault. … This case is insane. I’ve never seen anything like it before in my seven years as a prosecutor and eight years as a defense attorney.”
