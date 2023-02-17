A man who so loved the Montrose community departed it last week, leaving behind family, friends, and the local arts community.
Robert “Bob” DeJulio, known for his work on the set of “True Grit,” signs, Western art and his giving spirit, died Feb. 12, after months on hospice care. He was 92.
“He’s done a lot for helping people his whole life,” said son Paul DeJulio. “He would work hard. He was a good dad for my brother and I. One thing he showed us is how to work.”
Bob DeJulio was descended from Italian immigrants, who came straight from Ellis Island to the area. His grandfather, Nicola, bought farmland east of Montrose — at the time, cheap, and not desirable, yet the family made it thrive. Bob grew up in a log home near Cedar Cemetery in Montrose, a few doors away from other family members, including his younger cousin, Ed DeJulio.
“We spent our early years together. He was more like a big brother instead of a cousin,” said Ed, who owns Flairmont Furniture.
Sometimes, they got up to antics — pillow fights, playing in straw stacks, trying to bury each other in the wheat granary, even setting off fireworks on the sly.
Bob’s love of family came through loud and clear to his sons, who also remember him playing accordion at family gatherings.
“The family ties we celebrated with him and relatives are things I remember the most,” son Ben said. “He became a big influence in my life as far as work ethic and how he treated people. He was overly generous to a fault, but that was his personality.”
Growing up, Bob worked at family chores, but also got a job at JC Penney, where he was in charge of window and floor displays, as well as advertising, putting his growing artistic talents to work.
He left Montrose for a job with Penney’s in Colorado Springs, where he designed window and showroom displays — and also met his wife, Wanda, who preceded him in death.
But Bob was rooted to Montrose and to Montrose, he returned. He brought with him an interest in painting, and started with oils, mostly depicting Native villages in the Southwest, before switching to watercolors depicting the West, particularly horses.
“He said the horse was the hardest thing to draw. Their legs, you have to get the legs just right,” Ed said.
The interest bloomed into a profound talent, which Bob generously shared, often donating his pieces to others who were raising funds for good causes.
He put his skills to work on behalf of Magic Circle Theatre, painting the backdrop scenes; lavished his talent on his beloved St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and brightened many a private home or business with his work.
Bob would also start his own sign business, work for Colorado Ute Electric, and for Best Signs.
A signature achievement — among his many artistic triumphs — was his work on the set of the original True Grit film, starring John Wayne.
“One of the biggest things he was most proud of was being able to work on the True Grit set. He was as big part of that, doing the sign work for the set,” Ben said.
Ben shared that his father painted a watercolor of Wayne’s character, Rooster Cogburn, which Wayne autographed. During the film’s 50th anniversary, Bob was privileged to meet Wayne’s son.
“He took a lot of pride in what he was doing there,” Ed said, recounting how Bob rubbed elbows with movie stars, including Gregory Peck and Wayne. As well, Bob did set work for “How the West was Won.”
Bob’s work caught the eye of Paramount, which offered him a job — but the studio’s money could not overcome the pull of Montrose and what he had here.
He could be relied on to help others, his sons recall. His friendliness made him popular.
“One of the biggest things is there was probably hardly anybody in Montrose who he didn’t know,” Ben said. That meant there was no such thing as a quick trip into town — he was always stopping to chat.
That held true through his final days before entering hospice care. Just last year, when Paul took him for a medical checkup, Bob didn’t even make it much past the front door before he had stopped to talk with several people.
“He stopped and talked to I don’t know how many people. He knew everybody. He was well-liked in the community,” said Paul.
Bob often donated his talent for others’ benefit.
The generosity could be a “double-edged sword” sometimes, Ben said, because it wasn’t always reciprocated, but it didn’t dampen Bob’s giving spirit.
He was always up for creating posters and signs for events, as well as touching up painting on the church’s stained glass windows, Ed said. “He did a lot of work on (Magic Circle) backdrops. There were so many organizations around town he would never say no to if they asked him for one of his paintings, if they were having a fundraiser,” his cousin shared.
“Someone in the art business once told me his paintings would be worth a lot more today if he hadn’t given so many of them away.”
Bob also volunteered for the Knights of Columbus.
“He was a soft touch. He would volunteer for a lot of stuff. He donated a lot of his paintings,” Ed said.
Plenty of people loved Bob back and Ed especially noted Emily Gomez, Bob’s partner for the past 20 years — “a godsend,” he said, who was by his side until the end.
Bob should be remembered for “the fine and generous person that he was,” his cousin said.
“He left his mark on this area, Western Colorado, through his artwork,” Ed said.
“I never met anyone that didn’t have a good word to say about Bob. He did a lot for the community and this community meant a lot to him. … He was just such a good person. Overall, I think it was a big loss to the community. He was a standard bearer, one of many, for the community.”
The memories will help the family get through their grief, Ben said.
“There are so many great moments and times that we’ve had over my last 60-plus years. Just recalling those memories helps you move forward. He’ll never be forgotten from that standpoint.”