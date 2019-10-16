Sandy Head, the executive director for the Montrose Economic Development Corporation, won the Economic Development Achievement Award on Oct. 10 at the Economic Development Council of Colorado’s annual Drive, Lead, Succeed Conference at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs.
“Head has been instrumental in projects such as the re-plot at the Montrose Airport Industrial Park to provide the necessary land for the expanding Polystrand facility,” part of a statement from the EDCC reads.
The release also gives credit to Head for her work in supporting Hansen Weatherport, allowing the company to expand from an employee base of eight, to now more than 200.
More recent notes about Head’s achievements include retention of Montrose Forest Products and the Ross Reels/Mayfly Outdoors project that is “paving the way for substantial economic impact for Montrose.”
Also to receive an award was Sen. Don Coram, who was named part winner of the Legislator of the Year Award alongside Sen. Rachel Zenziger of Avarda, a Montrose High School graduate.
“Specifically, Sen. Coram sponsored and passed HB 19-1322 to transfer $30 million annually from the Unclaimed Property Trust Fund to the Housing Development Grant Fund to increase access to affordable housing options, helping businesses sustain a qualified workforce in rural communities,” the release states.
The EDCC also credits Coram with passing SB 18-002 “to reallocate funding from the Public Utility Commission’s High Cost Support Mechanism to support broadband deployment across Colorado.”
