Molly Kocialski, director of the Rocky Mountain Regional United States Patent and Trademark Office, and Andrei Iancu, the director of the USPTO, at a news conference celebrating the office's fifth anniversary on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. 

 (Jesse Paul/ The Colorado Sun)

In the last five years, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has hired more lawyers in the Front Range region than ever before.

The Colorado hiring frenzy, of course, had everything to do with the agency opening a satellite office in Denver in 2014 as part of a move to expand outside of Washington, D.C.

Since then, the Rocky Mountain Regional Office has hired a new director, Molly Kocialski, and there’s new leadership for the federal agency. Andrei Iancu, a former Hughes Aircraft engineer who went on to become an intellectual property lawyer, was appointed by President Donald Trump and confirmed as the USPTO director in February 2018.

Iancu joined Kocialski and elected officials, including U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, and U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, in the Mile High City last week to celebrate the first five years of the regional office.

