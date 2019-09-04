In the last five years, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has hired more lawyers in the Front Range region than ever before.
The Colorado hiring frenzy, of course, had everything to do with the agency opening a satellite office in Denver in 2014 as part of a move to expand outside of Washington, D.C.
Since then, the Rocky Mountain Regional Office has hired a new director, Molly Kocialski, and there’s new leadership for the federal agency. Andrei Iancu, a former Hughes Aircraft engineer who went on to become an intellectual property lawyer, was appointed by President Donald Trump and confirmed as the USPTO director in February 2018.
Iancu joined Kocialski and elected officials, including U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, and U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Denver, in the Mile High City last week to celebrate the first five years of the regional office.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.