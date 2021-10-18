New MMH general surgeon dons her many hats as she continues practice in Montrose

Editor's Note: The printed version of this story read that MMH's trauma center is a level one center. This online version reflects that MMH is a level three trauma center.
Misconceptions tend to fly around all medical specialties, but if one thing is clear, it’s that general surgery is anything but a generalized field. General surgeons are commonly known as the frontline surgeons in any community and they’re specialty is surgery.
In larger cities, general surgeons may focus on a more specialized area, but in rural communities such as Montrose and Delta, these surgeons must call on a wider breadth of knowledge and capability in order to take care of patients in any way they need.
Dr. Jennifer Johannes isn’t necessarily new to Montrose一she had previously worked in the area a couple of years ago for some “locum,” or stand-in work while another surgeon at the time was on maternity leave.
As she got to know the hospital and town more, Johannes recalled how much she enjoyed being in Montrose and working at Montrose Memorial Hospital. Life moved the surgeon in a different direction after her temporary stent was up, but recently was looking for a change when she remembered her time in Montrose.
Johannes reached out to the hospital regarding her interest and was surprised that MMH was looking for someone to fill a general surgery position.
The timing just worked out perfectly, said Johannes, who began her permanent fixture in Montrose at the beginning of September.
“The collaboration and the teamwork here is really amazing; you don't find that everywhere you go. And so that is definitely an appealing aspect of working here,” said Johannes. “The population is just great, the people are good and the town is great. I'm being really positive about it. It feels homey, you know.”
Johannes was trained through “old school” methods, but modern technology and techniques are also incorporated into her surgical foundation. The surgeon employs both methods in her surgeries, including laparoscopic minimally invasive techniques. Above all, she prioritizes using the technique safest for each patient.
General surgeons perform an average of 23 different types of procedures, according to a 2014 study conducted by The Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine. Surgeons perform anywhere between 1一73 different types of surgeries overall, but the most common procedure (typically colonoscopies) generally comprise no more than 30% of their total practice.
Johanne’s practice includes anything from hernias, cancer surgeries (thyroid, breast, colon, gallbladders, appendix, melanoma, etc) and colonoscopies just to start.
“I chose general surgery because it's really kind of the spice of life for me like the variety and everything that we can take care of literally from head to toe,” said Johannes.
MMH carries up-to-date technology for several modern medical techniques, including the “robot,” which facilitates minimally invasive surgeries.
The surgeon explained that there’s a couple of different ways to approach a minimally invasive procedure: the old school way and the robot. Traditional techniques involve sitting with the cameras and long instruments while standing at the patient’s side while performing the operation or dissection.
The robot uses the same equipment, but the surgeon isn’t standing by the patient’s bedside. Instead, they’re placed in a different part of the room while overseeing the machine. Johannes described it as a “3D visual field,” who’s ergonomics and manipulation ability elevates the original laparoscopic equipment.
“It allows us to do some more complex dissections and things like that. I don't employ that right now in my practice and I may at a future date, but it's kind of nice to have that option available if I want to go down that road.”
Johannes always makes an effort to incorporate anesthesia for patients requesting treatments such as epidurals or nerve blocks, something she said MMH is good at providing for post-operative pain.
“Doing it all” is a key aspect of the specialty the surgeon loves, but trauma is a special passion of hers.
As a level three designated trauma center, MMH provides Johannes a space to continue her niche. The fast pace, the teamwork, dynamic and the way everyone understands their role in a trauma room are some of Johanne’s favorites parts of the work. She also loves the quick-thinking as the team works to get a patient through a critical period in an illness or condition.
But if you were to ask the surgeon about her favorite part of her job, she would tell you it’s the case that “goes well.”
Patients can receive referrals to Johanne’s office through any family practitioner in Montrose, but the hospital’s door is open to anyone with problems needing surgery whose insurance covers the care.
Johannes added that the surgical department is incorporating direct colonoscopies in order to remove some of the “headache” around getting the recommended procedure done. The streamlined process would eliminate the need to travel to the office to book the appointment for patients not needing a checkup before scheduling.
Patients can sign up for a colonoscopy through the MMH website. The hospital will then follow up with a call and provide instructions on how to move forward.
“I think it's really kind of a nifty way to get things going for the patients and making sure that we're not losing patients to important things like colorectal cancer screening. Any kind of cancer screening is invaluable.”
The surgeon noted that the surgical team at the hospital aims to establish a solid presence in the community to “exemplify excellence,” but she doesn’t consider herself as an addition to the bigger picture due to the several mature practices already in place.
“I'm eager to help prepare you in any way you need. Sometimes that's not always surgery一 sometimes that just needs me to help you point in the right direction and I'm happy to do that.”
