The preliminary hearing for a child accused of shooting to death Karmen Keefauver was vacated Friday and another hearing was set for March 17.
Keefauver was found with a gunshot wound at her Shavano Valley Road home on Dec. 19, 2020, after the child, then 11, called 911. Keefauver, 62, was taken to the hospital where she later died.
The boy was charged as a juvenile on Dec. 31 and at last report was being held at Grand Mesa Youth Services. The petition of delinquency lists the charges as second-degree murder and aggravated juvenile offender.
The first count, a class-2 felony, alleges that the young boy “unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly” caused Keefauver’s death.
The latter charge is a sentencing enhancer that could be applied if the child is convicted and it was filed because second-degree murder is “a delinquent act that constitutes a class-1 or class-2 felony.”
More investigation was said to be taking place; few details have been made public because of the suspect’s young age.
