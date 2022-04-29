A juror in a former jail employee’s identity theft trial may have concerns about the deliberation process and so, the court advised attorneys they could contact the man for additional information.
Because there are limits on what she can speak with jurors about, District Judge Keri Yoder set a status conference after receiving a call late last week from the juror.
The juror was among the 12 people who voted to convict former Montrose County Jail employee Cameron Braveheart of felony identity theft and three misdemeanors related to the misuse of money that was to have been remitted to a former jail inmate upon that man’s release.
At the status hearing Wednesday, Yoder relayed the juror had left her a message on April 22, one day after the verdict was rendered. The message asked her for a return call. “Which is really unusual. I hesitated whether to call him back,” Yoder told Deputy District Attorney Ian Fowler and defense attorney Timothy O’Keefe during the brief Wednesday hearing.
She ultimately did return the juror’s phone call, instructing him not to tell her anything about the actual deliberations, but said she could answer any general questions about the process.
“It was clear he had concerns with the procedures in the jury room,” Yoder said. She informed the juror that she could not hear that information. Yoder referred him to the District Attorney’s Office and O’Keefe.
The judge then held the status hearing to inform the attorneys of what had happened.
District Attorney Seth Ryan said later Wednesday that prosecutors do not plan to reach out to the juror.
O’Keefe said he was not able to discuss any possible next steps at this time.
Braveheart is for now set to be sentenced on July 11.
He was convicted April 21 of identity theft, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, unauthorized used of a financial transaction device and official misconduct.
According to case information, Braveheart used an inmate’s debit card at a local ATM.
Jail Administrator Dean McNulty previously told the Montrose Daily Press that when a person is arrested and comes into the jail with money, the money is put into an account, to which more money can be added while the person is in custody. If any money is left on the account when the person is released, the jail issues a specialized debit card with the balance on it.
In this case, after a former inmate reported to jail administrators that his card — which was supposed to have had a positive a balance on it — was at zero, an audit was conducted. Investigators determined the card had been used at a specific ATM. Photographic images there “showed a person consistent” with a jail employee, alleged to be Braveheart apparently using the card.
Braveheart, by then a sergeant, resigned last year.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.