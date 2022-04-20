The cessation of capital punishment in Colorado has thrown into doubt whether a murder suspect in Paonia requires a bond hearing specific to people who are charged with first-degree murder.
The death penalty was never on the table for Mark Burns, who is charged with gunning down Michael Arnold and Donna Gallegos in February — capital punishment was repealed in Colorado under a 2020 law. First-degree murder remains defined as a “capital” offense, which means those charged with it may be held without bond pending trial when “proof is evident or the presumption is great” that a defendant committed the offense.
A proof-evident, presumption great hearing may be held in those circumstances, at which prosecutors have to meet enhanced proof burdens beyond establishing probable cause. In Burns’ case, he was to have that hearing, combined with a preliminary hearing, on Thursday, April 21.
Monday, the hearing was reset for May 17, in part because Burns’ defense team has been receiving volumes of evidence and needs time to go through it.
Delta District Judge Steven Schultz referenced an order he had made Monday morning concerning discovery (evidentiary) issues; that order was not publicly available.
Schultz said in open court the issue is whether the two first-degree murder charges filed against Burns still qualify for the proof-evident, presumption great hearing since there is no longer capital punishment in the state.
Assistant District Attorney Robert Zentner referred to a recent Boulder District Court case that went before the state’s supreme court; this was “persuasive,” toward having the proof-evident hearing, Zentner said.
Public defender Patrick Crane agreed that the rule still applies.
Schultz said he was aware of a different district court case that went the other way and so, asked Zentner to send the order he had referenced.
Zentner will provide that order and also said he would respond to the defense motion for a bill of particulars on the robbery charge filed against Burns. He has until April 29 for the latter.
Zentner said after court that case law supports treating first-degree murder charges as “capital” offenses that subject a defendant to being held without bond.
Burns has been jailed since his arrest in Idaho on Feb. 16. He allegedly shot and killed Arnold, 69, and Gallegos, 65, at their Black Bridge Road home near Paonia on Feb. 4. The two were discovered deceased after friends reported not hearing from them.
Burns reportedly once rented from Arnold and had lived on his property. Authorities have not commented on a possible motive and Burns’ arrest affidavit is sealed.
In addition to two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, Burns is charged with second-degree burglary of a dwelling.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.