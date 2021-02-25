Becoming a school principal was not a goal Christopher Lehman set for himself as he began his career in education. Through his experience in classrooms across Colorado and China, as well as support from his colleagues, Lehman has eight years of administrative experience supported by 15 years of educating students in the classroom.
Pursuing a passion for teaching
Growing up in Idaho, Lehman was surrounded by a family of educators. His grandfather was a principal, and two of his uncles worked as educators. He and his brother were the second generation in the family to attend a K-12 rural school in Idaho.
“School was at the heart and center of the community,” he said. “I just always enjoyed being involved in the school and education community, so when I went to college, I knew that’s what I wanted to pursue.”
After graduating from high school, Lehman attended George Fox University, a private Christian university in Newberg, Oregon, which is located to the southwest of Portland. The college was founded as a school for Quakers in 1891, which was the same denomination he grew up attending during his childhood. He completed the four-year program to earn his teaching certificate.
“I originally thought I was going to teach middle school and maybe the upper grades of elementary, like fourth or fifth grade, and get into coaching,” he said. “I really enjoyed coaching basketball and football.”
His experience during his student teaching would change his plans, though.
As part of the required coursework, Lehman completed an internship where he gained experience educating students. He requested to be paired with a male teacher to understand a man’s perspective on teaching at the elementary level.
“I worked with an awesome mentor named Carl, who was a first- and second-grade teacher,” Lehman said. “I never really thought about working with primary students. After going through that experience, I was pretty much set on working with younger kids.
“It was such a rewarding experience, especially teaching students how to read and connect with reading at that age that was really rewarding for me.”
Career leads Lehman into administration
Entering the workforce, Lehman’s first 10 years in education were spent educating first- and second-graders, along with a year of teaching computer labs.
In search for a change of pace from Idaho, he took a teaching position in Colorado Springs. Some of his family lived in the area and through that position, he met his wife.
He also had the opportunity to teach English in Wuhan, China, for an academic year and summer.
“I had been teaching for five years and there was an opportunity actually through the college I attended,” he said. “They had a program where they organized and sent teachers to work in different provinces in China.
“I taught high school juniors and sophomores English. It was one of those moments where the opportunity was there, and my wife and I saw it as a fun opportunity and went for it.”
His time in China challenged Lehman not only because he was engaging with students from a different culture and country, but also it was a different level of student teaching high schoolers.
“Learners are learners and good teaching is good teaching,” he said. “That experience solidified that for me to have good teaching practices for engaging students and building a trusting and respectful learning environment is key.”
Returning to the States, Lehman transitioned into the role of a literacy interventionist where he applied his master’s degree in literacy and reading. He coached teachers to grow the capacity of teachers’ reading instruction and best practices with learning.
“I did that for five years and I loved that work,” he said. “It was really rewarding, but it was also at a time when budgets started getting tight and the district where I was working cut that role.”
After some support from his mentors and his peers, Lehman took the cut of his previous position as an opportunity for growth. He enrolled at the University of Denver where he earned his principal’s license and leadership endorsement.
“If you would have asked me in my first 10 years of teaching if I’d have a principal’s license, I’d say ‘no,’” he said. “I really enjoyed working in the classroom and (becoming a principal) wasn’t on my list of goals.”
Reflecting on his past eight years as an assistant principal and principal, he is grateful for those nudges from his colleagues.
Becoming a Pomona Panther
Three years ago, the Lehmans decided to relocate to the Western Slope of Colorado because of the similarities to where he grew up. A principal’s position opened at Pomona Elementary School; Lehman applied and was selected for the position.
Throughout his tenure at PES, Lehman strives to provide staff and students with an environment of empowerment.
“I think it’s important to create a safe environment where people feel empowered to grow and learn, take chances and it’s also important to grow a strong culture of excellence,” Lehman said.
As part of the Pomona team, Lehman works to ensure everyone understands their roles and value to the team and how those responsibilities empower students and staff to achieve their goals.
Despite transitioning into a principal’s role, Lehman still enjoys taking time during his day to engage with students in the hallways and classrooms.
“I just love any interactions with kids in schools,” he said. “They’re fun; they’re honest. If you really want an honest opinion on something, you ask a kindergartener or a first-grader.
“But more than anything, I love when kids are excited about what they are learning or when they’ve made a mistake and they’ve learned from it. The same thing is true for teachers who learn from teaching a hard concept.”
While his time in education continues to fuel his passion for teaching students, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have made the past year challenging. With his understanding of what teachers manage daily, Lehman has focused on being his staff’s coach to push them to continue their efforts.
“It’s being the coach on the side who is encouraging and reminding people what their skills are and what they are capable of to keep things positive,” he said.
“It’s been a hard year, and I’m feeling that. I guarantee staff are and teachers are, so we’re working really hard to maintain a positive culture and being honest to recognize that this time is hard, but they are still doing a great job.”
Lehman has also appreciated the collaboration between the elementary schools and the district office throughout the pandemic to work with public health on welcoming students back for as much in-person instruction as possible.
“I think we’ve done a great job of providing a safe learning environment this past year for our students,” he said.
Throughout his teaching career, Lehman has appreciated the various opportunities to connect with students in the classroom and remains focused on fostering a safe learning environment as the leader of Pomona Elementary.
“I love life and I love finding joy,” he said. “I think schools are a great place to find joy in growth and learning but also a great place to find joy in learning from our mistakes and getting better and stronger.”
When he’s not engaging with staff and students at PES, Lehman enjoys outdoor activities like skiing, mountain biking, fly fishing and mowing his lawn.
This feature is part of a series on principals with the Montrose County School District.
