Heidi Voehringer takes reins as MHS principal

Heidi Voehringer, new principal at MHS (Courtesy photo/Montrose High School)

Montrose High School has a new principal, Heidi Voehringer, and hers is a familiar face: the former teacher was also serving as interim principal before she was offered the position as a permanent job.

“There is no place I’d rather be than Montrose High School. I have so much pride in MHS and know we can continue to get better in everything we do … academics, athletics, activities,” Voehringer told the Montrose Daily Press.



