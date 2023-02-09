Heidi Voehringer takes reins as MHS principal

Montrose High School has a new principal, Heidi Voehringer, and hers is a familiar face: the former teacher was also serving as interim principal before she was offered the position as a permanent job.
“There is no place I’d rather be than Montrose High School. I have so much pride in MHS and know we can continue to get better in everything we do … academics, athletics, activities,” Voehringer told the Montrose Daily Press.
”We have an amazing staff and students, and the future is nothing but bright. Go, Red Hawks!”
Voehringer now leads the school she once attended, having graduated MHS in 1997. She became an English and social studies teacher for the school in 2001 and stepped into the assistant principal role in 2012.
“It is my pleasure to announce that Heidi Voehringer has been offered and accepted the full-time continuing position as the principal of Montrose High School after serving this school year as the interim principal,” Carrie Stephenson, Montrose County School District superintendent, said in an email to parents last Friday, Feb. 3.
The high school’s previous principal, Jim Barnhill, was offered the operations project manager position for MCSD last year, prior to moving on to his current position as director of MCSD Facilities. Barnhill had been MHS principal since 2009.
During this transition, Voehringer, then assistant principal, stepped in as interim for the 2022-2023 school year. Current assistant principal staffing that took over for Voehringer in the 2022-2023 school year will remain the same.
Rhinannon Bergman is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone