A helicopter crashed just before noon Tuesday off Jay Jay Road near a cornfield. 

One man was injured, seemingly conscious, and taken to the hospital by ambulance. The identity of the pilot was confirmed as Leonard Felix of Olathe Spray Service. 

Montrose Memorial Hospital said he was in fair condition at around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Montrose County Sheriff's Office as well as ambulance and fire officials responded to the accident. 

First responders didn't immediately provide any more information.

Check back for updates.

