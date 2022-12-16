The cold has come, and many birds are migrating. Others are hunkering down for the winter.
No matter the bird, the Black Canyon Audubon Society wants to count them.
The cold has come, and many birds are migrating. Others are hunkering down for the winter.
No matter the bird, the Black Canyon Audubon Society wants to count them.
That’s what they’ll be doing Sunday, joining thousands of other members of the National Audubon Society from around the country in an effort to record trends, look at where bird migrations are shifting and help contribute information to the scientific community.
It’s called the Christmas Bird Count, and the National Audubon Society has been organizing the event nationwide since 1901 (in Montrose since the mid-1970s). Local Audubon clubs can conduct their bird counts anywhere from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5, each winter season.
The Montrose-based club chose Sunday, Dec. 18. And they’ll be meeting at 8:30 a.m. the Centennial Room in downtown Montrose at Centennial Plaza.
“We think we have a pretty good place here,” said Bruce Ackerman, Black Canyon Audubon Society president. “We get winter birds, some year-round birds, and we have good ponds that are frozen sometimes, not frozen others.”
The count takes place within a circle with a 15-mile diameter. Volunteers will divide into nine or 10 teams and scatter in opposite directions to begin counting.
“We try to do it about the same time of the year with a lot of the same people covering the same areas,” Ackerman said. “What we do is just go out and look for all the birds we can find. We count them all, record it, add it together, and it goes into a national database.”
There are also counts in Delta, Hotchkiss and Gunnison. Ackerman said there are about 55 places statewide that participate in the Christmas Bird Count. Besides the U.S., some bird counts occur in Central America and South America as well.
Ackerman said the count helps determine where birds are shifting. One example, he said, is the migration of sandhill cranes to Delta.
“They love spending the winter down by Delta,” he said. “But it didn’t always used to be that way. Now there’s something like 4,000 of them.”
He spotted roughly 400 of the cranes flying over Montrose on Friday.
The count also provides information where bird disease may be concerned. If several have died off, the Audubon Society can track that data.
The Black Canyon Audubon Society is accepting volunteers for the Sunday count.
“There will probably be some out really early in the morning, and some late in the evening, but we’re trying to count every bird we can see,” Ackerman said.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.