A few miles after the pavement ends on the southwest fringes of Montrose, a serene spot offers a respite from the daily demands of life and a new life for aging horses.
From Amos to Zipper, 26 horses — with the average age of 22 — live at Metaphorse Growing and Healing Center, a stable that offers riding lessons, workshops and equine experiential learning: the co-owner of the stable, Jody Nixon described it as “they learn to ride, they learn about themselves.”
Many of the horses are retired trail horses from “fantasy ranches” or former racers who retired after a few years.
“Every horse is different, I don’t have a specific breed. They’re just horses that needed a home,” Nixon said.
Not all of the horses can be ridden, but that’s okay, Nixon said: spending time at the stables is not only for learning how to ride, but also for connecting with the animals.
“People that have been around horses all their life don’t really realize that they are so in tune with us that we need to stop and be into them — it’s just teaching people to stop and slow down,” Nixon said.
When 12-year-old Addie Harmsen first interacted with horses, she was too scared to look at them. But over the past few years, she’s built a special bond with the animals that has helped her cope with her treatments for severe allergies and the ups and downs of life.
“I used to be very uptight and didn’t want to talk — I was just always sad and stressed about something. When I come here, I can just relax,” Addie said. “The horses understand what I’m going through and nobody else does. They’re a really big part of my life. I don’t know what I would do without them.”
Audrey Albanese, who is 10 years old, has been riding horses for a while — when she gets up to a canter on a horse, she said it feels like she’s floating on a cloud.
“I’ve been riding in different places, but they’re definitely not as fun or as enjoyable as here,” Audrey said.
Metaphorse, which has recently become a nonprofit organization, is hosting a fundraiser at Precedence on Main Street on Saturday evening. The new nonprofit status will help the organization expand outreach and implement changes to the land.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
