At the end of the 2019 hemp growing season, there were 87,408 Colorado acres in hemp production. If everyone who has registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) to raise hemp this year follows through — and there is some question — there might be 45,360 acres of hemp planted in the state. That pencils out to about 40% less hemp in the ground than we had last year.
For Montrose and Delta County, there are no figures yet available, although local sources say the count is way down. One drive up Spring Creek Road reveals a number of farms that are not repeating their hemp experiment. The same is true for the Shavano Valley. At the south end of the Valley, Blue Dog is still cultivating hemp, although the acreage count is a fraction of what it did last year. On 5875 Road, the huge Calkin property that was in hemp last season still lies covered in plastic and re-sprouts from the crop that was frozen out last fall. We did learn from a Blue Dog employee that the situation on 5875 will change this week with the wild hemp being cut and destroyed and the plastic removed.
Over on Lasalle Road, you will notice the Paradox Hemp sign has been removed and replaced with a Freshies logo. Paradox will not plant hemp this year, according to the principals.
The question is, is it a correction or a trend? Is the hemp gold rush over? Or are folks just taking a hard look at the real numbers and making decisions based on those, instead of the hyperbole that drove that farming sector into overproduction that crashed the CBD oil market, the prime driver for the “hemp boom.”
According to people like Ed Lehrburger, CEO of PureVision and PureHemp, and a member of the Hemp Advisory Committee Colorado State for the General Assembly, as well as an advisor to the National Hemp Association, hemp has a brighter than ever future as a viable farm crop, but “there are still Issues to deal with,” Lehrburger said.
He thinks that the fact that over 2,000 acres of the hemp crops were destroyed this past season because of excess THC content is a travesty.
“People who know me know that I have been a longtime advocate for the farmers who grow hemp,” Lehrburger said. He thinks the required THC level in a harvested hemp crop is too low.
“Our committee has been saying for years that the level of THC needs to be raised,” Lehrburger told Brian Kootz and the CDA during a three-hour long web meeting last week. “In reality, those crops that were destroyed were not marijuana. Nobody is going to light it up and get high.”
Lehrburger sees the hemp business still headed down the marijuana road as a controlled substance rather than a viable crop. With unrealistic THC level requirements and the memory of seeing a crop being euthanized, farmers will just return to other crops that involve less hassle.
One Delta farmer related his touch with hemp this way.
“Our experience in the hemp business is like most others, it was a failure. The industry has no identity, regulation or proven commodity market,” he said. Further, he added, “It is nothing more than a farmer’s market product and cannot be produced on a commercial scale until a lot of missing links are discovered.”
Matt Miles, owner of General Processing of Olathe, the only major hemp processor on the Western Slope, basically agrees with the Fort Lupton refiner, Lehrburger. But he goes a step further.
“Whatever the number is, the elephant in the room is the final product, the oil we produce,” Miles said, as he goes on to explain that when they process the hemp biomass and it is concentrated into the CBD oil, the THC number is raised by the concentration coefficient, usually doubled. Miles, however, is nonplussed by that fact.
Of course, the THC level in the concentrate is lowered by diluting the final product to acceptable levels. That dilution doesn’t affect the viability of CBD products. This fact alone makes people in the hemp business wonder about the regulations demanding such tiny percentages of THC in the raw product. But Miles has more to say.
“Our chemist, Alan Felix, has spent a lot of time and money developing a way to basically remove the THC from the concentrate,” Miles said. Taking some pride in his breakthrough, he explains that a chromatographic process that Felix developed removes the THC and produces a different compound called cannabinol or CBN as opposed to cannabidiol or CBD. CBN is hailed by many researchers as a sleep aid miracle, although the efficacy is still under study.
Meanwhile, there is an indication that CBN might be a pain reliever, appetite stimulator, a neuro protective, and is said to, perhaps, contain antibacterial properties.
Miles made mention in a Montrose Daily Press story about his research findings back in April and now it is a part of his operation.
“We have started processing some biomass using our chromatography method,” Miles said. “Right now, we are the only ones doing it.”
The chromatographic process takes longer than the simpler distillation for CBD oil, but Miles sees it as useful in the long run, eliminating some of the issues attached to psychoactive component levels in both the hemp plant and CBD oil.
Back in the halls of government, the CDA submitted their CHAMP plan to the USDA for approval. The CHAMP plan is basically a document that the CDA has provided to the federal government to convince them that the state of Colorado will continue to toe the regulatory line and continue to treat industrial hemp as a controlled substance, which is the line the USDA has taken.
In their press release about the filing of the plan, which was almost two months late in its delivery to the USDA, the CDA pointed to Colorado as a hemp success story stating that hemp cultivation had expanded to more than 85,000 acres. They didn’t mention the fact that the industry shrank by more than 40% over the past half year.
“The plan we submitted today (June 18) is both innovative and practical. It provides a valuable roadmap for building a successful and sustainable hemp industry in Colorado, based on our state’s unique insight and knowledge,” said the Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg.
The department further stated, “The visionary plan holistically addresses the many aspects involved in managing a successful and sustainable state commercial hemp industry. This includes the use of third party approved labs and samplers to accomplish 100% variety testing, options for discipline waivers, and post-harvest testing under certain parameters.”
Lehrburger and others, including many who provided stakeholder comments to the CDA during the creation of the CHAMP document, are left with questions about what our Delta farmer mentioned, namely marketing and some kind of consistency of mission between the state and federal agencies.
While the USDA is regulating hemp per the Farm Bill, the Federal Drug Administration remains a debilitating plaque in the marketing artery. A year-and-a-half after the hemp-legalizing Farm Bill, the agency says it has “made substantial progress” in putting together a viable regulatory structure for CBD oil and other hemp derivatives.
The pace of activity, however, has slowed to a crawl as the FDA now says that CBD cannot be added to foods or supplements because it is a drug. The agency is exploring questions about how to find ways for CBD to be marketed lawfully.
FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn has given up trying to shutdown the market — which he actually tried to do by issuing stop selling orders to vendors of CBD products. He called that approach a fool’s game. And he admits that many brands have complained that the FDA’s process has left them “stuck between a rock and a hard place,” as Hahn put it.
And so, rather than becoming a nationally brandable commodity, CBD remains, as our Delta friend puts it “a farmer’s market item” until all the questions get answered and the industry receives the respect given to other commodities.
