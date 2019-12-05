The USDA released its interim industrial hemp regulations at the end of October. The public comment period extends through the Dec. 31. If you are a hemp grower and haven’t read the new rules and commented on them, now is the time. You can see the rules at https://www.ams.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media/AMS_SC_19_0042_IR.pdf. For a federal document, this is a short one, only 160 pages.
Comments should be submitted via the Federal eRulemaking portal at www.regulations.gov. Comments may also be filed with the Docket Clerk, Marketing Order and Agreement Division, Specialty Crops Program, AMS, USDA, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, STOP 0237, Washington, DC 20250-0237; or Fax: (202) 720-8938.
As of early December the USDA has received more than a thousand comments from growers, lawyers, lawmakers, processors, and the general public. While most agree that it is important that the agency charged with regulating the emerging sector is doing its work, not many are happy about some issues not being addressed, not the least of which is testing timing and dealing with “hot” crops. Hot crops are harvested plants that test above the .03% THC level.
For example, Christopher Gromek, a Washington State-based hemp producer said that USDA should allow growers to address so-called “hot” hemp containing excess THC before the crops are ripped up and destroyed. Gromek and a large percentage of the comment makers think that there should be a vehicle for remediation of problems with plants that exceed the rules, especially given that the testing procedures, including those in Colorado, sometimes force growers to produce hot crops.
Local grower and Colorado state Sen. Don Coram said in October that there is a problem with the levels of THC exceeding limits in late harvest, some of which are caused by the state inspectors coming to work late. He expects to address that matter in the legislature in the next session, which begins in early January.
Some of the comments are critical of the fact that only a DEA approved lab can test the hemp crops. Most states only have one such lab. The new regs will most likely force a change in the Colorado testing procedures, if a DEA-approved lab is required. In theory the USDA wants this rule to avoid issues with a non-DEA lab holding or handling a non-compliant sample. A non-compliant sample is considered marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance, under federal law. A person or lab having such material in their possession could be prosecuted.
Somelegal experts who have commented see the regs as a pothole filled road for growers and processors. And while the regs are welcome, much of the work done so far may have to go back for rewrite, given the plethora of negative comments. Meanwhile, the problems with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration passing rules for the primary end product, CBD oil, have created a bottleneck in the market of CBD based products from animal feed to facial cream. It is conceivable that another season will pass before those rules are even ready for comment.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
