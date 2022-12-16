Here are the new members of Colorado House and Senate committees

A view of the south side of the Colorado Capitol, on July 2, 2022. (Quentin Young/Colorado Newsline)

With a little over three weeks until the new Colorado legislative session convenes, leaders in each chamber are rolling out committee assignments.

On the House side, Speaker-designate Julie McCluskie, a Democrat from Dillon, announced assignments for 11 committees on Monday.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?