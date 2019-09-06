The Montrose County School District RE-1J is preparing for the 2019 Board of Education elections happening on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
There are seven total seats on the board with four up for election in November: District B, currently seated by Jacob Suppes; District D, currently seated by Tom West; District F, currently seated by Phoebe Benziger; and District G, currently seated by Stephen Bush are up for election.
West and Benziger’s terms both end this year with the board, and the only position without a candidate is District F.
“After the election the board will appoint someone for that district during the December board meeting,” said Laurie Laird, the administrative assistant to the superintendent and school board.
The vote will be open to all eligible voters in Montrose County, and voters can vote for every district seat, whether they live in that district or not, Laird said.
DoriAnn Adragna, Katie Dunn and Maria Trujillo (write-in candidate) are running for the District B seat against Jacob Suppes, the current District B director. For District D, Shawn Carroll and Cindy Brand are contending for the spot. Dru-Ann Weaver and Melody Gillette are running against current seat holder Stephen Bush for a two-year term with District G.
This year’s general election ballot might help to increase voter turnout, according to current School Board President and District D Representative Tom West.
“With interesting items on this year’s ballot, I think that will help to get people out to vote,” he said. “Usually it is just parents and teachers interested in the school board elections.”
West had a 33-year teaching career that helped his transition onto the board, but he still found some aspects of being a school board representative to be tough.
“I knew a little more about the district than the average person, so I had a step up on that,” said West. “But with all the years of knowledge that I have, the financial aspect was the most complicated. It’s the livelihood and salaries of people and the wellness of the kids in the school district.”
In addition to the finances, the board is responsible for: legislation and policy making, educational planning and appraisal, staffing and appraisal, school facilities, communication with the public and judicial duties.
For Districts B, D and G, candidates will have to work hard to convince the public they deserve a seat on the board since the three positions are contested.
“If I had to give advice to the candidates running, I would say to get out there and talk to the people in the community,” said West. “Let people know who you are and that this position is a public service. You are a non-paid elected official willing to put in time to help the school district. It helps to say that you will do your best and you will do what you can.”
Although still a few months away, the board is eager to see what this year’s pool of candidates will bring to the table.
Emily Ayers is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Director for Montrose County Board of Education – District B Four Year Term Candidates:
•DoriAnn Adragna
•Katie Dunn
•Jacob H. Suppes
•Maria Trujillo
Director for Montrose County Board of Education – District D Four Year Term Candidates:
•Shawn A. Carroll
•Cindy Brand
Director for Montrose County Board of Education – District F Four Year Term Candidates:
No Candidates
Director for Montrose County Board of Education – District G Two Year Term Candidates:
•Stephen Bush
•Dru-Anne Weaver
•Melody Gillette
To learn more about the candidates visit, http://www.mcsd.org/school_board/board_election_information
Editor’s Note: The Montrose Daily Press will attempt to contact and write a profiles on each candidate in the weeks leading up to the election.
