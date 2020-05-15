The Class of 2020 is about to receive their diplomas as Montrose High School and Olathe High School staff prepare for a drive-thru commencement on Sunday.
If you want to support the seniors as they make their final tour around Montrose and Olathe before becoming high school graduates, view the route maps.
OMHS seniors will arrive at the student parking lot on Sunday, May 17 at 11:45 a.m. Students who wish to participate are asked to line up in their vehicles 15 minutes before noon. The drive-thru processional will head out at noon.
MHS seniors are asked to arrive at 1:30 p.m. ahead of the 2 p.m. commencement processional.
MCSD reminds the community that audience participants are encouraged to arrive early to ensure a parking spot along the vehicle procession routes as they celebrate this event safely from within their vehicles.
Corn Park is not a congregation place. Once OHS graduates receive their diplomas, they are asked to exit the park and leave. The same is true for the MHS parking lot. Graduates must exit the lot immediately after receiving their diplomas.
