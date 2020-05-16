Montrose High School seniors are officially checked out as of Friday as they drove around the school for senior check-out.
Seniors checked in with teachers at several stations where they returned library books and uniforms before receiving their diploma covers, yard signs, ice cream and caps and gowns.
As the seniors drove by, many teachers enjoyed the opportunity to congratulate their students and wish them well ahead of Sunday’s drive-thru commencement.
“It’s great to be able to see them and congratulate them and wish them well,” Lynnette Palmer, a MHS English teacher said.
For senior Michael Hamner, driving through senior check-out was a surreal experience.
1 of 17
Alexis Beller smiles as she receives her diploma cover during senior check out Friday. Students drove around Montrose High School through various stations before they received their caps and gowns. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Michael Hamner drives through the senior parking lot at Montrose High School to pick up his cap and gown ahead of graduation on Sunday. Hamner said the moment feels surreal. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Alexis Beller smiles as she receives her diploma cover during senior check out Friday. Students drove around Montrose High School through various stations before they received their caps and gowns. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Jillian Conde smiles as she receives her diploma cover during senior check out on Montrose High School Friday afternoon. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Senior Carlos Garcia receives his cap and gown during senior check out Friday as his parents participate in this monumental moment with him. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Michael Hamner drives through the senior parking lot at Montrose High School to pick up his cap and gown ahead of graduation on Sunday. Hamner said the moment feels surreal. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Hannah Metzger completes her senior check out at Montrose High School Friday afternoon. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
“Starting out freshman year, you don’t expect this day to come and now, all of the sudden, it’s here,” Hamner said.
Senior Carlos Garcia drove through senior check-out with his parents, who are proud of his accomplishments.
“This is good,” Garcia said. “I feel like I accomplished something big.”
While the Class of 2020 will not have a traditional graduation, Garcia said that makes it unique.
“I’m not sad about not being able to walk across the stage because no one has ever graduated like this before,” he said. “I think it’s unique.”
Kaley Van Arsdale, an MHS English teacher, also enjoyed congratulating the seniors Friday since she won’t be able to attend graduation.
“This is great fun and I’m glad I get to be here today,” she said.
She also offered advice to the class.
“Don’t let (the virus) stand in your way,” she said. “You still have bright, beautiful futures ahead of you.”
Despite the school closures due to the coronavirus, Palmer hopes the seniors learn something from this experience.
“This is a major change and will affect us all moving forward,” she said. “I hope they take a positive outlook on all of this because it will make them stronger.”
With a cup of ice cream in their hands, the seniors headed out the south end of the senior parking lot, excited for their futures.
MHS staff will not hand out anything to graduates during Sunday’s commencement. Diplomas will be mailed out Monday.
Enter to win a Traeger Pro 780 Grill when you subscribe!
The Traeger Pro Series is the best-selling pellet grill in the world. Promotion ends May 21st
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.