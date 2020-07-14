TIP OF THE WEEK
Cut down added sugar intake in your diet
Lowering the amount of added sugar in your diet not only will help you lose weight, it can also help lower your risk of many chronic diseases.
According to Healthline.com, added sugars account for up to 17% of the total calorie intake of adults and up to 14% for children, but dietary guidelines suggest that people should limit calories from added sugar to less than 10% per day. Consuming added sugar can cause weight gain, and increase your risk of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, cancer and depression. It could also accelerate the skin aging process and cause tooth decay.
Here are a few tips to cut down on added sugar, according to the American Heart Association:
1. Toss the table sugar (white and brown), syrup, honey and molasses: Try cutting the usual amount of sugar you add by half and wean down from there.
2. Swap out the soda: Water is best, but if you want something sweet to drink, diet drinks can be a better choice than sugary drinks.
3. Eat fresh, frozen, dried or canned fruits: Choose fruit canned in water or natural juice. Avoid fruit canned in syrup.
4. Compare food labels: Choose the products with the lowest amounts of added sugars. Dairy and fruit products will contain some natural sugars, but added sugars will be identified on the ingredients list.
5. Add fruit: Instead of adding sugar to cereal or oatmeal, try fresh fruit or dried fruit.
6. Cut the serving back: When baking, cut the sugar called for in your recipe by one-third to one-half.
7. Try extracts: Instead of adding sugar in recipes, use extracts (almond, vanilla, orange or lemon).
8. Replace it completely: Enhance foods with spices (ginger, allspice, cinnamon or nutmeg) instead of sugar.
9. Substitute: Switch out sugar with unsweetened applesauce in recipes, using equal amounts.
