Police patrolling Monday recovered a significant amount of heroin, along with other drugs and indications of distribution, according to Montrose Police Department agency reports.
Damien Munoz is suspected of drug distribution, drug possession and possession of paraphernalia. He is scheduled for advisement today and remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon. Formal charges are pending.
Officers stopped Munoz’s vehicle in the 600 block of North Second Street Monday, on basis of a report that it contained wanted individuals, MPD Cmdr. Tim Cox said.
“Our officers were being proactive for potential drug enforcement,” he said.
Munoz was alone in the vehicle. Cox said he consented to have the sheriff’s office K-9, Tigo, conduct an air-sniff around the vehicle.
The dog hit on the car, leading to a search in which Cox said 17.3 grams of suspected heroin; 0.92 grams of suspected cocaine; 1 milliliter of suspected liquid methamphetamine; 0.24 grams of crystalline substance consistent with meth and two vials of a drug used as an opioid reversal were found.
Officers also recovered scales, baggies, syringes and meth pipes, Cox said.
The amounts and variety of suspected drugs discovered are “a huge concern,” Cox also said.
“When our officers have time to be proactive and conduct these kinds of operations, we are getting a lot of drugs and guns off the streets,” he added.
The staffing levels don’t always allow for such operations, however, and the city is seeking a public safety sales tax increase at the ballot box this fall, in hopes of being able to grow the department.
Monday’s drug arrest is just the latest in a string of similar police contacts.
Two occurred on the same day last week and one of these yielded a shotgun and stun gun, in addition to suspected drugs.
The first arrest, that of Erik Carney, yielded 0.51 grams of suspected heroin and 0.24 grams of suspected meth, according to Cox’s reports.
On July 26, Sgt. Michelle Berry contacted Carney and others in the 2100 block of East Main Street, after someone called in a report of suspicious behavior. Carney had an active arrest warrant and when Berry searched him, she allegedly found the drugs.
He was held on suspicion of drug possession and of violating bond and failing to appear in another case. Formal charges are due Aug. 15. Carney was being held on a combined bond of $1,750.
Also on July 26, Berry also arrested Frank Arroyo on suspicion of being a previous offender in possession of a weapon and drug possession.
Formal charges are due Aug. 22. Arroyo remained jailed Tuesday, in lieu of a $2,000 bond.
Berry pulled over the vehicle in which Arroyo was riding for weaving as it traveled in the 300 block of San Juan Avenue.
Cox said she saw people in the vehicle making furtive movements, so the sergeant called for backup.
Berry and her backup also saw a box of shotgun shells behind the driver’s seat and a towel covering something in the back seat. When the door opened, the towel slipped off to reveal a shotgun, Cox said.
Officers further noticed suspicious bulge in Arroyo’s front pocket, which Arroyo reportedly at first said was a lighter and cigarettes. When asked again, he allowed Berry to check.
Cox said Berry found a stun gun and that, in a part of the car where Arroyo had been rooting around before, officers found shards of suspected meth.
Arroyo, who was on parole, was arrested, as was a woman in his vehicle; Cox said she had outstanding warrants.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
