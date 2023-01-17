Megan Hess and Shirley Koch intend to appeal the prison terms imposed on them for mail fraud arising from a long-running body sale scheme through Hess’ former mortuary, Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, and her purported non-transplant tissue bank, Donor Services Inc.
On Jan. 3, Hess, deemed the “brains” of the operation, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Koch, her mother, received a 15-year term.
Both sentences were an “upward departure” from guidelines, supported by the court’s finding as to circumstances that increased the offense levels at play in the federal system’s calculation methods.
Those sentences should be set aside, documents notifying the government of an appeal say.
Koch’s Jan. 6 filing wants the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals to determine whether U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello erred in determining the sentencing range that applied to her, and whether she also erred in giving Koch a longer sentence than what prosecutors and her attorneys had calculated.
Hess’ Jan. 8 filing includes a notice of appeal that does not specify the bases for it, but documents in both women’s filings tick boxes reflecting that U.S. Arguello departed from the sentencing guidelines and imposed a term outside of the system, based on her finding as to non-monetary harm to the victims and lack of remorse.
Hess operated Sunset Mesa and Donor Services in Montrose, offering reduced-rate cremation services through the funeral home. Through Donor Services, she supplied human remains to buyers for research, medical, experimentation and related markets.
But Hess did not secure permission to use an estimated 300 or more bodies that way, or she falsely represented that body parts would be returned for full cremation after they were used for research, prosecutors said.
Hess also deceived the families who paid for cremations, because the bodies were taken, in whole or in part, by the body brokers and therefore, were not cremated. Instead, Hess returned random cremains, representing them as a particular decedent.
Koch was complicit in parts of the scheme and was the person who harvested the remains for sale purposes. She also at times met with families and falsely represented the deceased would be cremated and returned.
In furtherance of the scheme, said to be operational from 2010 to 2018, Hess created donor forms and forged lab reports to represent the remains were free of infectious disease. That wasn’t always the case, and when she shipped diseased body parts, she exposed everyone who came into contact with them, the government said, offering one of its many reasons for a sentence at the upper end of the 20-year maximum.
Sunset Mesa closed promptly after the FBI served warrants at the facility in 2018. A nine-count indictment came in 2020 and in July of 2022, Hess and Koch each pleaded to a single count of mail fraud.
At sentencing, Koch said she took responsibility for her conduct, adding that she believed donations were critical to finding cures for conditions.
Hess did not speak, but — angering her many victims — her attorney said her motives were “pure and good” and that she “didn’t kill anybody.”
Arguello in the day-long hearing Jan. 3 detailed the nature of the offense and the need to deter similar conduct, as well as to protect the public, adequately punish the offense and promote respect for the law.
She said the women took advantage of the bereaved in a sophisticated swindle.
Appeals documents indicate the hope for an Appeals Court order for new sentences. In part, Hess was sentenced to the maximum because the court adopted the U.S. Attorney’s argument that she engaged in sophisticated means and caused monetary damages of $1.2 million. Both of these factors served to increase the offense levels.
Hess had argued that body-buyers obtained a benefit, thus, there was no monetary loss. She also argued that the families of the deceased had received funeral services and thus, the costs of those services should be deducted from the loss calculations in a way that took those calculations well below $1 million and thus reduced the applicable offense levels.
Arguello found that the body-buyers wouldn’t have purchased remains if they had known the donations were not authorized. Survivors had indeed paid for cremation services they did not receive.
More fundamentally, she said, “the loss is just not measurable,” and Hess’ business practices were “systematically tainted with fraud.”
Hess and Koch will ultimately be ordered to pay restitution; the amount will be decided after a March 6 hearing.
The women were immediately taken into custody after their Jan. 3 hearing in Grand Junction and were initially detained at the Mesa County Jail, for placement in the federal system.