Megan Hess and Shirley Koch intend to appeal the prison terms imposed on them for mail fraud arising from a long-running body sale scheme through Hess’ former mortuary, Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, and her purported non-transplant tissue bank, Donor Services Inc.

On Jan. 3, Hess, deemed the “brains” of the operation, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Koch, her mother, received a 15-year term.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?