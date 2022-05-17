Hess attorney: Exclude Koch statements, or hold 2 trials in Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors case

The U.S. Attorney’s Office strategy to redact certain statements is insufficient to protect Megan Hess’ constitutional rights, her attorney said in a recent federal court filing.
After multiple continuances, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, face trial this year on mail fraud conspiracy and the improper shipment of hazardous materials relating to more than 30 human bodies the women are said to have handled through Hess’ former business, Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, and the associated Donor Services Inc.
The women are accused of running a years-long scheme through the Montrose mortuary to acquire bodies and body parts for sale on the medical and research market — without proper consent from or notification of next of kin.
Hess and Koch —who were indicted in 2020, roughly two years after the FBI search the now-closed Montrose businesses — deny all allegations, as well as similar allegations in civil suits, and have sought to have separate trials.
The government said Hess and Koch are charged with the same illegal acts and the activity alleged is “intertwined.” The evidence is admissible against both defendants and can be done in a way that does not prejudice Hess, prosecutors said in filings objecting to Hess’ March motion to sever the cases.
Koch, according to previous filings, made statements to investigators in 2018, which Hess’ attorneys argue unfairly implicate their client.
Citing case information, Hess’ attorneys say Koch’s defense appears to be to blame her daughter and disavow knowledge of the alleged body-sale scheme — and that defense is oppositional to Hess’ own. If the women are tried together and those statements are admitted as evidence, Hess is at risk of being unable to confront a witness against her if her mother exercises her own right not to testify.
That risk remains, Hess attorney Daniel Shaffer said in a May 6 reply to Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Neff’s earlier response opposing Hess’ severance motion.
Shaffer highlighted some of the information the government intends to admit, including Koch’s purported statements about a teenage decedent.
He said the government has asserted these particular statements “do not implicate Hess in any criminal activity,” but instead demonstrate Koch’s “ambivalence” as to whether proper authorization was obtained.
But that misses a key point: while the statement does not directly implicate Hess in a crime “the issue of whether consent was given for body parts donation is, frankly, the most important issue in this case,” Shaffer wrote.
“Any evidence of absence of consent supports the crux of the government’s theory regarding the mail fraud counts. Hess’ inability to cross-examine any witness regarding (the statement about the teenager) may be interpreted as a tacit admission of guilt by a juror or jurors regarding the issue of consent.”
Shaffer’s filing indicates the USAO has proposed redacting some of the information, but that, he said, is not enough. There are only two defendants in the case: Hess and Koch, he said, so jurors would surmise if the guilty party is not Koch, it must be Hess.
Shaffer also opposed admitting the statement concerning the teenaged decedent because it would require speculation as to Koch’s state of mind and that is something Hess cannot reasonably cross-examine.
Hess is similarly precluded from confronting other potentially damaging information through cross-examination of a witness (Koch) when it comes to the funeral home’s authorization process for donations and verbal consent.
Admitting any of Koch’s statements to investigators “clearly” violates Hess’ right to confront a witness and the USAO’s strategy to offer statements for only a limited purpose still invites jurors to speculate, Shaffer said.
Shaffer called the limited-purpose strategy a “placebo,” not a cure.
“This is not a multi-defendant drug conspiracy where ‘someone else’ could be any number of codefendants; this is a mother-daughter defendant case where the government is attempting to circumvent (caselaw) for creating proposed alternative usages for evidence that inarguably (implicates) Hess in the central issue of the case — whether the decedents and/or their families consented to the donations,” the reply states.
Because Hess is the only defendant beside Koch and because Sunset Mesa was a fairly small family business, any proposed redactions of information are simply not enough to protect Hess’ constitutional rights, Shaffer contends.
The court must either sever the case into two trials or disallow Koch’s statements “in any form” unless Koch opts to testify and thus, open herself up to cross-examination, Shaffer said.
The government on April 13 filed a detailed log in support of admitting more than 50 “co-conspirator” statements.
The alleged conspiracy has two members: Hess and Koch, who are charged identically for having worked together to devise a mail fraud scheme and to carry it out, the log states. Statements made in furtherance of a conspiracy can be admitted under an exception to hearsay rules.
The government will present as witnesses people who hired Sunset Mesa for cremation services, former employees, customers, plus others, and the bulk of their testimony will “demonstrate that Hess and Koch had a close-knit, joint working partnership, during which they assisted each other in the daily operation of Sunset Mesa Funeral Director and (Donor Services),” the log states.
The government said the testimony will also show both defendants made promises to cremate bodies and return cremains, while almost never even mentioning “donations.”
“Importantly, a composite picture which emergences from the family members’ testimony will be that Hess and Koch worked together in the operation of SMFD and Donor Services and that they effectively functioned as a family team in the course of defrauding numerous victims,” Neff and Assistant USAO Jeremy Chaffin wrote in the log.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.