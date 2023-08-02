230731-news-hess

Megan Hess 

Megan Hess’ appeal of her 20-year sentence for mail fraud involving human remains is now due Aug. 23.

Hess, who formerly owned and operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, is appealing both the sentence length and the amount of restitution ordered. Her consolidated opening brief had been due July 24.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?