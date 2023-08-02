Megan Hess’ appeal of her 20-year sentence for mail fraud involving human remains is now due Aug. 23.
Hess, who formerly owned and operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, is appealing both the sentence length and the amount of restitution ordered. Her consolidated opening brief had been due July 24.
Hess, with her mother Shirley Koch, was indicted in 2020, two years after the FBI raided Sunset Mesa and the associated business, Donor Services Inc., both of which promptly closed. Hess within months surrendered her state registrations to operate a mortuary or crematory.
Slowly, the details of what the United States Attorney’s Office would later dub a long-running scheme to acquire human remains to sell emerged as people throughout the Western Slope began to be notified deceased loved ones’ bodies had been harvested, in whole or in part, and sold on the research, medical or experimentation markets without their consent.
In some cases, the survivors had provided consent only for limited donations, but Hess and Koch went beyond that. The USAO ultimately said the pair had defrauded scores of people by charging them for cremations that did not occur, and returning to them random cremains to cover the scheme.
Originally charged with six counts of mail fraud and with three counts of violating hazardous materials shipping laws for allegedly sending body parts of three decedents who were positive for hepatitis, Hess and Koch each pleaded guilty to a single count of mail fraud. They were sentenced Jan. 3 of this year, with Hess receiving 20 years and her mother, 15.
Koch has already appealed the length of her sentence, contending the judge went well beyond the scope of her plea agreement.
Hess’ attorneys sought more time to file her opening brief, citing the voluminous evidence in the case and points preserved for appeal, as well as their obligations in other cases they are handling.
“The record on appeal consists of approximately 2,000 pages over eight volumes,” the attorneys said in the motion for more time. “ … Given their own caseloads, no other attorney in the office is in a better position to file the brief in this case by its current (July 24) due date.”
For the reasons cited and because the government does not oppose the extension, the U.S. District court allowed Hess’ attorneys another 30 days to file the brief.
