Staff Report
Megan Hess and Shirley Koch want their sentencing dates continued in the body-scheme case that roiled Montrose and surrounding towns.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Staff Report
Megan Hess and Shirley Koch want their sentencing dates continued in the body-scheme case that roiled Montrose and surrounding towns.
Hess and Koch earlier this month pleaded guilty to mail fraud and aiding and abetting, bringing the funeral home’s 2020 federal cases closer to resolution. Hess, the owner of the now-closed Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, and Koch, her mother, were indicted after years of swirling rumors as to Sunset Mesa’s handling of human remains.
Those reports came to a head after a Reuters series on “body brokers” in 2018; soon after, the FBI raided the Montrose funeral home. Families who had used Sunset Mesa for their loved one’s final arrangements alleged the mortuary had harvested and sold bodies without permission; several filed lawsuits.
Hess and Koch were indicted on several mail fraud charges, as well as hazardous materials violations; each pleaded guilty to a single count that can bring years in prison. The government says they operated Sunset Mesa in a way to obtain bodies to sell for profit, and defrauded people by collecting money for cremations that did not occur.
After their pleas, the U.S. District Court formally declared them guilty. Sentencing hearings were set for November for Koch and in January for Hess.
Thursday, they filed to push the sentencing dates further out. The motion states the U.S. Probation Office needs more time to conduct pre-sentence investigation work and to prepare reports, as well as more time to obtain declarations of victim losses for restitution.
“The parties do not seek this continuance for purposes of delay, nor is this motion necessary due to the procrastination, bad planning or bad faith on the part of either party,” their joint motion states.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.