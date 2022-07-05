Megan Hess said she was “broken” and wants to “accept ownership” for mail fraud involving the sale of human remains under false pretenses. When pressed at her Tuesday plea hearing to explain, in her own words, why she was guilty, the former Montrose funeral home director faltered.
“It has been 53 months since this legal travesty began, 53 long months,” Hess said, going on to speak of “suffering, the families involved, my family, my child,” and adding her decision to plead guilty had not come easily.
Hess was indicted in 2020 for mail fraud, aiding and abetting, and violating hazardous materials shipping laws, as was her mother Shirley Koch.
Koch is set for a change of plea hearing on July 12.
The government said Hess’ conduct was a long-running scheme to procure human bodies and body parts for sale on the research market through Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation, under which Hess operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc.
According to the mail fraud count to which Hess pleaded, she gained the bodies under false pretenses by offering families low-cost arrangements and then sold the remains to “body broker services” that believed the donations had been legitimately arranged.
The count states that in many cases, however, Hess had not secured permission, or had permission only for partial donations for research — or even for the transplant benefit of living persons.
Multiple donation forms investigators found in Sunset Mesa records had been forged; for some brokered bodies, no form existed.
The indictment’s description of mail fraud states that between 2010 and early February 2018, Hess used the funeral home to harvest “hundreds” of deceased people despite lacking appropriate authorization, or exceeded the amount and nature of donations to which survivors had agreed.
Hess used the income derived from body broker businesses to advertise lower-rate cremation services. That assured her of a “constant supply” of bodies, per the indictment.
Sunset Mesa returned to family members cremains and other substances, representing them as the deceased, when bodies had actually been sold in whole or in part. All the same, Hess collected money for the cremations, often $1,000 or more, when no cremation had occurred.
Through artifice, Hess defrauded both families and body broker customers to obtain money, making hundreds of thousands of dollars, per the language of the mail fraud count.
Tuesday, after U.S. Magistrate Gordon Gallagher read the full count out loud and the terms of the agreement — a guilty plea to one count of the six mail fraud and aiding and abetting counts originally charged, with all other charges to be dismissed with prejudice — Hess, 45, stated she understood. Yes, the facts set forth are true, she said. Yes, she was pleading guilty because she was guilty.
But when Gallagher asked her to explain, in her own words, what she had done, there was a pause.
That is when Hess made her comment about the 53 months since the FBI raided Sunset Mesa in February 2018.
“The grief sustained will not end. I come before the court completely broken and ask the court to accept my plea, accepting my ownership and responsibility of making this right. … This is my responsibility to resolve,” Hess also said.
Gallagher, who had to be certain Hess understood her plea, again asked her to state what she had done that made her guilty of mail fraud.
Hess reiterated she was taking responsibility and said it was because families believed she had gone above the scope of the donation consent form. “I’m taking responsibility for what happened,” Hess said and, when pressed again, said she wasn’t sure what Gallagher was asking.
“I’m guilty of Count I,” Hess said after a moment, adding she was “making an effort to make it right and pleading guilty to what you’ve accused me of.”
The U.S. District Court does not make accusations against defendants; prosecutors do. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Chaffin said that although Hess was struggling with her admission, her acknowledgement that she nevertheless sold body parts under false pretenses was sufficient for purposes of the plea.
After Hess clarified she did not disagree with the facts as they had been presented, Gallagher found a sufficient level of acceptance and advised her she was giving up her rights to a trial. He formally told Hess the penalty range as well — up to 20 years in prison, as the government offered no sentencing concessions.
Families whose loved ones were harvested and sold have long been worried that Hess’ sentence, once it is handed down by a U.S. District judge, will be too lenient.
On Tuesday, prior to Hess’ statements, three women told Gallagher how the body scheme had upended their lives.
Charlotte Curz-Schandel entrusted Sunset Mesa with her husband’s arrangements, only to learn from the FBI that he had been harvested and sold. She was left to work through the trauma of learning about what had happened to him.
“We’re finally getting to the point where we can work through and start to heal,” she said. “We know it happened … Now it’s time for us to heal and get some justice and get something done.”
Danielle McCarthy spoke of her late husband, war veteran David McCarthy Jr., whose remains were “despicably” used.
“This was done to a veteran who served during wartime and he was vilely and despicably cut up and shipped,” McCarthy said, calling the conduct “unconscionable.”
“Five years of justice delayed has permitted justice denied. However, today does mark the beginning of the end for the most heinous of crimes, with this extremely generous (plea agreement). Now my work begins to make sure this never happens to another family,” McCarthy said.
“It’s been a long time. I agree with Ms. McCarthy,” said Debra Schum, who made final arrangements for her friend, Lora Lee Johnson, with Sunset Mesa.
Schum called the plea agreement extremely generous, given the number of victims and the duration of the scheme. That scheme was even more insidious than it might appear, Schum also said.
“This wasn’t just about money. Hess and her mother enjoyed toying with other people,” Schum said, explaining that when Johnson died, Hess had asked if she would like to send any of Johnson’s jewelry or special outfits along with the body.
Still, Schum wanted the case to proceed. She asked Gallagher to accept Hess’ plea, despite its “overly generous” provisions — as long as Hess is made to openly state what she had done.
“I would like to hear Ms. Hess admit what she’s done,” said Schum.
Hess’ fate is up to the federal judge who will sentence her based on federal guidelines for the offense, as well as circumstances unique to Hess. Sentencing is supposed to serve multiple purposes, including to deter similar conduct and punish similar conduct in a consistent manner.
The pre-sentence investigation will determine recommendations for the judge, with the prosecution and Hess’ defense team able to file objections, pending the outcome of that process.
Gallagher noted there is already “significant disagreement” between the government and Hess’ attorneys concerning the appropriate calculations for her sentence.
The government’s preliminary calculation is for a range between 12.5 and 15.6 years; Hess’ attorneys contend the correct calculation is one that puts her either a few months shy of, or a few months beyond, two years — 21 to 27 months.
“At least one of these calculations is going to be inherently incorrect,” and thus, the recommendation the U.S. probation department ultimately makes will likely be litigated, Gallagher said.
After explaining the factors the sentencing judge will consider and telling Hess that disliking the sentence would not be grounds to withdraw her plea, Gallagher asked, once more, how she pleaded.
“Guilty,” Hess said.
Sentencing is tentatively on the U.S. District Court’s docket for January, with Chaffin requesting that it be held in Grand Junction. Hess will remain free on bond until that time.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.