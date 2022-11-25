Hess renews bid to continue sentencing in Sunset Mesa 'body broker' case

Megan Hess, accompanied by her attorney Daniel Shaffer, departs federal court in Grand Junction after pleading guilty to mail fraud July 5. (Christopher Tomlinson/Grand Junction Daily Sentinel)

Megan Hess has again filed to continue the sentencing date for her mail fraud case, federal court records show.

Hess, who formerly operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, is currently slated to be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on Jan. 3, 2023, along with her mother, Shirley Koch. The date had already been pushed out since the two pleaded to a single count each of mail fraud in July.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

