Hess renews bid to continue sentencing in Sunset Mesa 'body broker' case

Megan Hess has again filed to continue the sentencing date for her mail fraud case, federal court records show.
Hess, who formerly operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, is currently slated to be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on Jan. 3, 2023, along with her mother, Shirley Koch. The date had already been pushed out since the two pleaded to a single count each of mail fraud in July.
On Nov. 11, Hess through her attorneys sought another delay, citing the extensive materials that have to be reviewed to prepare for sentencing, and that one of her attorneys is on maternity leave until March.
The former argument was the basis for several continuances throughout the case, including trial settings before Hess and Koch pleaded.
On Nov. 17, the U.S. District Court denied the Nov. 11 motion, stating the victims have already contended with multiple delays and that an extension was previously granted.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Hess defense attorney Daniel Shaffer filed a request for permission to restrict a document. The motion states that the document is Hess’ second motion to continue sentencing.
“The basis for this request is that the motion contains confidential health information regarding co-counsel, to which the public should not have access,” Shaffer wrote in the brief motion.
Court records also show that a restricted document was filed. As of Wednesday, Nov. 23, the court had not ruled on the second motion to continue.
Koch has not filed to continue her sentencing date, but did not object to Hess’ Nov. 11 bid to do so.
The case has drawn worldwide headlines since 2018, when the FBI served warrants on Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and an associated business, Donor Services Inc. The businesses closed within days, never to reopen.
Gradually, through civil court filings and the family members of deceased individuals whose final arrangements were through Sunset Mesa, more information became public. Lawsuits and survivors alleged Sunset Mesa had procured human remains through bargain cremation rates, but instead of cremating the deceased and returning their ashes, Hess and Koch harvested the bodies and sold the parts without the knowledge, permission, or full permission of the survivors. According to court records, some families received cremains that belonged to other people (based on the contents with the ashes that were not associated with the deceased), or substances like concrete mix and cat litter.
The state suspended Hess’ registrations for crematory and funerary work; Hess later permanently surrendered these while not admitting to any allegations. Local legislators also passed laws to tighten regulations on the funeral industry, as well as “non-transplant tissue donation banks” like Donor Services.
It took more than two years for indictments against Hess and Koch to come down. In the 2020 indictment, the United States said the women had perpetrated a long-running scheme to obtain bodies under false pretenses and sell them, while representing the substances they returned as cremains. The indictment was for six counts of mail fraud and three counts of violating regulations for the shipping of hazardous materials.
Ultimately, the women pleaded to a single count each of mail fraud.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
