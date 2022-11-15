Hess seeks new sentencing date in 'body brokering' case

Megan Hess, shown at her since-closed funeral home in 2015, has asked a federal court to delay her sentencing in a mail fraud case that involved the selling of human body parts. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Former funeral director Megan Hess has asked the U.S. District Court to delay her Jan. 3, 2023 sentencing date by at least 90 - 120 days.

Hess, who operated the former Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and the associated Donor Services Inc. here, was indicted for mail fraud in 2020, along with her mother, Shirley Koch, following FBI raids in 2018.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?