Hess to appeal restitution ordered in body-scheme case

Megan Hess

In addition to appealing her federal prison sentence, former Montrose mortuary operator Megan Hess also intends to appeal the restitution order the U.S. District Court issued last week.

Hess, who owned Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc., is currently serving a 20-year term at a federal prison in Minnesota. In 2022, she pleaded guilty to mail fraud for her role in a long-running scheme to acquire human remains and sell them without their survivors’ knowledge or consent, or, in some instances, permission only for a partial donation.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?