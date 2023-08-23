230824-news-hickenlooper

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, left, speaks with an unidentified resident during a town hall in Grand Junction on Aug. 21, 2023. (Sharon Sullivan/Colorado Newsline)

During his opening remarks during an Aug. 21 town hall in Grand Junction, U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado set the record straight regarding his thoughts on being a senator — it’s a departure from how he viewed the job in 2019, when he was reported as saying he wasn’t “cut out” to be a senator.

“Much to my surprise, I love being in the Senate, where I used to say good ideas go to die,” Hickenlooper told the crowd of 100-plus people who came to listen and ask questions during the event at Colorado Mesa University. “I think it’s coming around. I think it’s savable. There are a lot of good people — Republican and Democrats, that once the election is over are willing to reach across the aisle and find solutions to some of our most vexing problems. I really enjoy it. It’s a completely different job than being governor, or a mayor.”



