On the campaign trail throughout the Western Slope, John Hickenlooper, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, stopped by Delta County Memorial Hospital on Saturday, a facility he aided by signing the Medicaid expansion bill in 2013 as governor of Colorado.
Now, as Hickenlooper campaigns for the U.S. Senate, he’s continuing the promotion of health care for rural hospitals and opposes incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner’s mission to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — Gardner, and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, support President Trump’s Supreme Court lawsuit to repeal the ACA, which is being pushed without a substitute plan.
“Not only do we lose protections for pre-existing medical conditions — in Colorado, it’s about 2.4 million people — we also would weaken our rural healthcare system and would probably have 10 or 12 hospitals having to close. In the middle of a pandemic, this makes no sense to me,” Hickenlooper told local media after recording a video with his campaign team.
The former governor expressed his desire to continue the support for rural hospitals and support a plan focused on universal coverage.
“What I hope to do in the U.S. Senate is to make sure that we piece together universal coverage,” Hickenlooper said, “because as long as people don’t have coverage, then we can get infected by nobody. We’re only as strong as our weakest link in healthcare. My commitment is to go back and fight in Washington.”
Hickenlooper went on to criticize the Senate, currently on recess until Sept. 8, for taking the recess rather than focusing on how to help rural hospitals, like Delta Memorial, recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision contradicts a recent statement from Gardner, who tweeted on May 20 that it was “unfathomable” for the Senate to take a recess before considering “additional assistance for the American people.”
“Gardner and McConnell, they're all taking a four-week recess as if there’s no sense of urgency,” he said. “I feel like we worked very hard in this state to get to almost 95% health coverage by expanding Medicaid and creating an innovative, truly innovation based exchange, and now they want to throw it all away and start all over again.”
Hickenlooper was asked about his commitment to strengthen the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which in Montrose and its surrounding communities, has seen an increase in benefits. The increase provided a huge boost for locals and helped distinguish the disparities in social health determinants the pandemic worsened for individuals and families in need.
“If we strengthen SNAP, not only does it help put food on the tables of people who, otherwise are going to have a hard time feeding their family, it also puts $1.5 billion into the system,” Hickenlooper said. “Those farmers and ranchers, now they have a floor ... a price support, a demand. It is capitalism; it’s not socialism. People keep saying it’s socialism. That’s nonsense.
“Expanding SNAP is a basic American tradition by which we make sure that we keep small farmers and small ranchers in business.”
Hickenlooper added a repeal of the ACA would doom people with pre-existing conditions who receive coverage through the ACA, and criticized Gardner’s proposed bill, introduced this month, that guarantees Coloradans with pre-existing conditions health insurance protections.
“If that lawsuit succeeds and ends up repealing the Affordable Care Act, it’s going to hurt rural health care, urban health care,” Hickenlooper said.
“Cory Gardner said that he has some bill to protect pre-existing conditions. Go check it out. There’s nothing there. There’s no ‘there, there.’ They don’t have a bill. They don’t have an idea. They’re just trying to use smoke and mirrors to repeal the Affordable Care Act because they think that’s politically advantageous. What’s politically advantageous is to take care of people and make sure they do have health care coverage.”
Hickenlooper, critical of current administration, spoke about the need to bring everyone together during a time of crisis.
“When people have lost so much, you’ve got to bring them together, and you’ve got to promise them you’re going to build better than what they had before, and you’ll never get there without unifying around the response to a natural disaster,” Hickenlooper said.
“Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell and Cory Gardner are all using the pandemic to try and divide America ... They’re blackmailing small school districts all across this country by saying if you don’t open up schools we’ll take away money; at the same time, they’re not providing any financial support for those rural school districts … the notion that you use the division of our country as a political tool during a time of crisis is corrupt and irresponsible.”
