High safety needs; few dollars at hand: Report makes funding push for protecting wildlife and motorists

A recent report calls on the Colorado Legislature to prioritize funding sources for more infrastructure to cut down on wildlife-vehicle collisions that are costing millions per year in damage and injury.
Additionally, the Colorado Wildlife Transportation Alliance needs a dedicated funding source and additional staff to support boosting motorist and wildlife safety, says the “Opportunities to Improve Sensitive Habitat and Movement Route Connectivity for Colorado’s Big Game Species” report, released Sept. 29.
Those recommendations are among dozens contained in the report, which was produced following a 2019 executive order by Gov. Jared Polis.
That order directed state agencies to expand collaboration and research, plus propose potential strategies and policy solutions for alleviating habitat fragmentation and degradation. It elevated the Colorado Department of Transportation’s role in facilitating connectivity through more cooperation with Colorado parks and Wildlife and participation in the Colorado Wildlife Transportation Alliance (CWTA). The CWTA helps identify chances to implement priorities established under CDOT’s previous Western Slope Prioritization study.
“Coloradans care deeply about protecting and preserving our state’s wildlife ecosystem and improving driver safety. Colorado is using all available tools and funding options to preserve wildlife habitats by reducing wildlife and vehicle collisions, reducing traffic delays, and ensuring that human activities protect wildlife,” Polis said in a provided statement.
Western Slope highways cut through deer and elk habitat and wintering range. The animals’ populations currently sit below Colorado Parks and Wildlife objectives in data analysis units in the Montrose/Ouray area, and other locations.
As deer and elk migrate through their habitat, they cross highways, leading to inevitable conflict, which is growing as the state’s population and hence, the number of motorists, increases. Area highways have already been marked for safety infrastructure such as wildlife underpasses and fencing to funnel the wildlife toward those structures.
Recently, CDOT launched the first steps of building a new wildlife underpass near the Billy Creek State Wildlife area on U.S. 550, between Montrose and Ridgway, a roughly $5 million project that is a scaled-down version of everything that would be needed to better protect deer, elk and the traveling public on that stretch of road.
The project area sits at the top 5% of priority segments under the 2019 Western Slope Wildlife Prioritization Study, due to wildlife and vehicle collision rates, particularly during migration months.
The habitat fragmentation and collision risks are factors statewide.
In addition to roads, the Sept. 29 connectivity report notes as threats: industry, housing development growth and outdoor recreation — each of which also bring economic benefit to the state.
Ongoing drought, climate change and wildfires are also hammering habitat.
The report further notes nearly 4,000 vehicle-wildlife collisions and about 400 injuries per year, as well as deaths. Research cited in the report suggests crossing structures can reduce these types of crashes dramatically.
Per the report findings, wildlife-vehicle collisions are costing an estimated $66.4 million a year in terms of property damage and human injury.
Wildlife crossing infrastructure is seen as reducing this, per the connectivity report, which cites Colorado 9, south of Kremmling. There, collisions dropped by 90% after the construction of wildlife underpasses and overpasses, plus about 10.5 miles of fencing.
But neither CDOT nor CPW has dedicating funding sources.
As part of its 10-year plan, CDOT identified between $1.5 billion and $2.7 billion of capital and asset management projects, as well as more than 100 priority projects to be built upon funding availability.
“While progress has been made, the General Assembly should prioritize new funding for transportation projects identified by CPW and CDOT that provide a clear benefit to wildlife populations and human health,” the report says.
New funds could also help secure conservation easements on properties that abut crossing structures. The report further calls on the state to work with the congressional delegation and federal administration to push for more funding for safe wildlife passages.
The Sept. 29 report says if the transportation bills now pending in the U.S. Senate become law, that would help address some of the needs seen here for wildlife safe passage and habitat protection. Noteworthy provisions include dedicated funding for programs that would improve connectivity and make the roads safer for drivers and wildlife, per the connectivity report.
The state needs to invest in the CWTA, as well as agency capacity, the September report goes on to say — despite “significant demands” on CDOT and CPW, neither entity has full-time staff dedicated to the CWTA, which itself is operating on a year-to-year basis without dedicated funding.
This staffing deficit is obvious, the report says, especially in light of recent directives that require CDOT and CPW to study and produce reports pertaining to big game migration, update high-priority big game movement corridors and habitat, plus work with multiple stakeholders that include landowners, local governments, public lands, tribes and neighboring states.
Although CPW recently asked for and received funding for a wildlife movement coordinator, that won’t be enough, per the report. Both that agency and CDOT need to prioritize the workload demand of the CWTA in their future budget requests; as well, CDOT needs to determine a steady source of annual funding for staff to assist in delivering on the work plan.
“A key conclusion of the report is that, while there is no single intervention that can resolve the complex challenges affecting Colorado’s big game populations and their habitat, we do have the tools to ensure that these species can continue to thrive in our state,” said Dan Gibbs, executive director, Colorado Department of Natural Resource, in a provided statement.
“Recent efforts in the legislature, including the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Future Generations Act in 2018 and the Keep Colorado Wild Pass bill in 2021, will provide new funding sources and direction for Colorado’s wildlife and its habitat. Additionally, the state’s updated oil and gas regulations provide new tools and protections to balance energy development and wildlife needs.
“However, long term success will require a significant shift in priorities, and coordination across agencies, jurisdictions and sectors to provide the sustainable protection our big game species require.”
In addition to transportation recommendations, the September connectivity report also tackled habitat alteration and loss; land use, residential use and development; outdoor recreation; energy development; private land conservation; research needs and data gaps and public outreach. Most of these were also part of a 2020 status report, although the connectivity report amends and updates those recommendations.
The full report can be viewed by following this link, which redirects to the document: https://tinyurl.com/wildconnect.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.