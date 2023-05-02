In some ways Sawyer Lutz lives a double life. On one hand, he spends his days like many other kids his age: he attends Montrose High School, takes dance classes and hangs out with friends. On the other, Sawyer is a Junior Olympian for shooting.
The path to getting there is a long one, although Sawyer’s hard work and dedication makes it look easy, and his steps toward the Junior Olympics were almost completely accidental.
“This Olympic (competition) was kind of, like, out of the blue," Sawyer said. "So it was just we wanted to go shoot at that Olympic Center one more time before I graduated, and it just happened to be the qualifying–”
“He just happened to be in the Olympic trials, and he ended up with a silver medal at that round,” interjected his father, Martin Lutz.
The goal wasn’t to compete at the Junior Olympic level. Sawyer had attended other competitions in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs before, and he wanted to compete there one more time before graduating high school.
Turns out the Junior Olympic Trials, held in February, fell on a convenient weekend.
“The whole point was just to go have some fun,” said Martin. “We didn’t even know that he had scored as high as he did until we went back for a follow-up match in a couple of weeks and they said ‘hey we’ve got a silver medal for you.’”
This accomplishment was ten years in the making.
“I started shooting when I was about eight or nine years old,” said Sawyer.
That's when Sawyer's father took him to the Montrose Rod and Gun Club. Martin then became a coach for the club.
In some ways this continues a Lutz family tradition, since Martin learned to shoot with his father when he was a kid. Sawyer’s younger siblings — 14-year-old twins Mason and Marisha Lutz — also shoot. While his mother, Lori Lutz, may not participate, Sawyer states she helps score their targets and is “super supportive of me traveling and shooting and all my competitions.”
While competing with the Rod and Gun Club, Sawyer joined MHS’ NJROTC halfway through his junior year when at tryouts he outshot the commander.
Until the most recent change of staff in NJROTC, Sawyer was their marksmanship commander for about a year. Sawyer explained that, in this position, “I act as a coach and range officer, so I make sure that everything is running on time, everyone’s safe, and if anybody has any issues I’m the one that helps fix those.”
More than a leader, Sawyer was able to represent the school’s NJROTC at the Regional Competition for Air Rifle in Utah earlier this month. With his master sergeant — the naval science teacher at MHS — Adam Kenner there to help coach, Sawyer placed 49th for the western half of the U.S.
But unlike NJROTC, where the shooters use air rifles, the Rod and Gun Club competes with a smallbore rifle. In the club, Sawyer typically competes in three local competitions a year.
During competitions, a shooter has an hour and a half to take twenty shots — plus as many sighting shots as they may need to fine tune their equipment —in each of three different positions: kneeling, laying down and standing.
The highest possible score in one round, Martin noted, is 600.
At the Junior Olympic trials Sawyer scored 531, earning him silver and an invitation to the National Junior Olympic Rifle & Pistol Championships, held on April 16-19. NJROTC Regionals were held only right before, from April 12-15.
The pressure was on for Sawyer with back-to-back competitions. Unlike his local competitions, where they shoot at a distance of 50 feet, Sawyer shot at a distance of 164 feet at the Junior Olympics.
Lucky for him, he was able to get into the right zone.
“It felt like the flow state, I think is what people call it," Sawyer said. "I mean, I was totally concentrated … Nothing else existed except me and my rifle and the target. It was so cool. I’ve never felt like that while shooting before.”
Shooting two rounds, on the first he scored 524. During the second he shot 541, a personal best that, when combined with the results of the first round, makes him 77th in the competition.
“We like to say it puts him 77th in the nation,” said Martin.
It was certainly an accomplishment for the MHS senior.
“It was such a cool feeling," Sawyer said. "I mean, I could have screamed.”
Sawyer revealed that a lot of his competitors used newer rifles that can cost up to $10,000, while his equipment is older and less expensive.
“So the proud-papa moment to that is that Sawyer was able to achieve a Junior Olympics position with an older rifle,” said Martin, beaming. “It's about the shooter, not always about the equipment.”
Everything is local, continued Martin, they do not have any sponsors.
The Junior Olympian’s plans for the future include pursuing computer science at Western Colorado University in the hopes of becoming an information security analyst.
But his second life does not end after graduation. He plans to practice over the next couple of months so he can return to the trials next year, since individuals up to the age of 21 may compete at the Junior Olympics. The top four or five shooters at nationals are selected for the world cup team.
As a coach for the local Rod and Gun Club, Martin has some goals as well: “My goal is to — as a coach — is to continue to develop our Olympic journeys.
“We have some amazingly talented shooters right now. Some girls and some boys. The girls always start better than the boys every time,” said Martin, laughing as he shared the experience of watching his students' joy over hitting the target.
Martin said the Montrose Rod and Gun Club accepts 22 kids a year to coach, from 7 or 8-years-old and up.
On his son's accomplishments he stated, “He will always be able to say that he was a Junior Olympian, and that will be with him forever.”
For those interested in the club you can find more information at https://montrosegunclub.com/.