The boxy black device moved like a mini-tank as Montrose Police Officer Kaitlyn Esplin maneuvered it via remote control Oct. 23.
The robotic, camera-equipped device picked up a trash can at the police department as a demonstration of some of its capabilities, but the robot isn’t there for fun and games. It, and another robotic camera the MPD has, are vital to officer and public safety — and an example of the benefits of remote technology.
“Instead of introducing a human being into a house, say for a barricaded subject or hostage situation, we can introduce the robot and don’t have to put a human being in there and risk somebody getting hurt,” MPD Cmdr. Tim Cox said.
The department has two robots, one of which has an “arm” and extender with gripping capabilities. That one has a camera on the arm, as well as on the body. The other robot does not have an arm but is equipped with a camera. Complemented by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office’s robotic technology and drones, the equipment helps area law enforcement agencies to more safely respond to SWAT situations, suspicious bags/packages and bomb threats.
“With the use of technology, it makes our jobs safer,” Cox said. “Before, when we maybe had to send an officer to open a door, now we can use this robot to open a door and not put that officer in danger. It also allows us to go inside and clear the majority of a room.
“ … We use them on about every call we go on, especially with the SWAT team. We try to introduce a drone or robot before we put any operator inside of a building.”
The MPD used robots back in July, when a man called dispatch to report he had killed his father and was going to kill himself. The cameras on the devices helped responders see that the situation inside the home no longer posed an obvious danger to officers — the caller was deceased in the home. His father’s remains were discovered in a barrel; the coroner was unable to determine whether the massive dose of medication that killed the older man had been given to him by accident or deliberately.
“It allows us to do a pretty thorough search,” MPD Sgt. Jonathan Roberts said. “It’s extremely helpful. We’ve used these numerous times.”
Last week, the MCSO was flying drones in efforts to locate a missing Gunnison college student. The department had purchased three drones with grant money awarded by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
“They are absolutely wonderful pieces of technology,” Sheriff Gene Lillard said. “We’ve utilized them in surveillance, search and rescue. We’ve been asked by federal agencies to come fly for them.”
The MCSO flew drones into a cave containing Ancestral Puebloan relics the Bureau of Land Management feared had been vandalized or stolen. The drones confirmed the artifacts were still there.
Robotic cameras and drones also give the MCSO a “live stream” of incidents, Lillard said.
“They are a wonderful instrument. They can give us a live stream into the sheriff’s office, from where they are flying,” he said.
“ … It gives us an eye in the sky. In one instance, we watched as the investigators were approaching a residence to serve a warrant. The drone filmed the suspect’s truck pull out of the driveway and drive down the road, unbeknown to the (team) approaching the house. That kind of technology is paramount in keeping deputies and officers safe.”
The MCSO works “hand in hand” with the police department, affording both agencies backup cameras and equipment, Lillard also said.
The agencies do not fly drones without a reason.
If working a crime scene or as part of an active investigation, drones may be flown. Drones may also be flown for training purposes or to search for missing or wanted people.
“We can’t just be spying on people. That’s not what our intention is,” Cox said. “It’s a tool for life/safety. We are not flying it over residential areas or businesses or that kind of thing.”
Sending a camera into a structure requires a warrant unless there are exigent circumstances, such as a direct and immediate threat to life or public safety.
“It counts the same as any other search,” Roberts said.
It takes training to get the hang of operating the robots and drone operation requires specialized training.
The MCSO recently sent deputies to California to train with tactical drones that can fly inside of a structure. The drone team consists of Investigator Brittany Martinez, Dustin Harlow and Chance Davidson.
“It’s basically almost like a pilot’s license,” Lillard said, adding Martinez was certified to fly almost anywhere.
“We don’t have to risk a human getting hurt. We can put eyes inside of a building,” Cox said, referring to drone capabilities.
Training to maneuver the robotic cameras is less complicated, but requires dedication and time.
“We try to train everyone on the robot … so everyone knows how to use it,” Cox said.
“Once you get it, it’s like riding a bike,” Roberts said.
The technology aids law enforcement, but does not replace core functions.
“They are just another tool. They can fail as well, but it still gives us an advantage,” Cox said.
“It keeps our people safe,” Lillard said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
