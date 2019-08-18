Those headed down Colorado 145 on Tuesday should be aware the highway will be closed for a full hour between Telluride and Cortez for a projects celebration.
Closure begins promptly at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Gov. Jared Polis will join the Colorado Department of Transportation to celebrate recently completed highway projects, one of which addressed potential rockfall by mitigating areas prone to slides over a two-week period.
The other completely reconstructed a 300-foot section of the highway that was destroyed when two massive boulders crashed down in late May.
The celebration begins at 5 p.m., at the latter site, “Memorial Rock,” about 10 miles north of Dolores, at mile point 21.5. The public must arrive at the site before 4:45 p.m. to access the traffic control in place near the area. Once the highway is closed, there will be no access for about an hour.
